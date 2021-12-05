“A year of emptiness, I’m angry with God”

Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, tells how it was the first year without her husband

The 9th of December will be one year after the disappearance of Paolo Rossi. And in an interview with Sportweek, his wife Federica Cappelletti he wanted to tell this first year without his Pablito.

SMILE – «It was decisive, in the sense that it has accompanied us every day since Paolo is gone and continues to do so. There have been difficult moments with the girls, in which we cried together, because as I explained to them when there is such great love, when there is such an important loss it is also right to cry. In those moments I would look into her eyes and say, “What would Daddy do now? A nice smile, so now that we have vented, let’s do it too “. Paolo’s smile has always given us so much strength ».

A YEAR TO FORGET – “Absolutely no. I think that after such an important bereavement it takes years to return to being a little serene, to a minimum of normality. Immediately we felt like we were in a washing machine, because when it happens, especially with someone like Paolo who has attracted attention from all over the world, you are astonished. Then, little by little, you become aware, and even the pain is a different pain, if you want it deeper, also because it is accompanied by an enormous sense of emptiness that you do not perceive at first. And there you realize that it will never come back ».

