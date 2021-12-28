A year on the tips to look to the future

Listen to the audio version of the article

The year of dance was saddened, as well as by the extension of the lockdown, by painful disappearances, in some cases even tragic (such as that of the thirty-year-old choreographer Liam Scarlett, who committed suicide after being isolated for some unproven accusations of abuse). But, to be honest, also marked by courageous and happy initiatives that will remain in history. With a singular characteristic: many of these involve artists over 50, whose creativity has proved, this year more than ever, inexhaustible, enthralling, exemplary.

Conceptual choreographer Boris Charmatz

Conceptual choreographer Boris Charmatz reflects with his creations on the principles of the creative act: the distinction between dance and choreography, the relationship with the past and the sense of art in the present. He transformed the Breton National Choreographic Center assigned to him by the French Ministry into a living Musée de la Danse (as also seen at the Milan Triennale a few months ago) and recently imagined something even more revolutionary: an ecology of dance, literally inserted in the urban fabric, with zero impact settings. In short, radical and courageous. How brave the next challenge he accepted seems to be: directing the Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, keeping its priceless legacy vivid, but also giving it new reasons for being and new expressive modes.

West Side Story

The Challenge Shakes Your Wrists: Recreating the Dances for West Side Story. For example, the cold Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, who had created the choreographies for a revival of the show (directed by Ivo Van Hove) of poor luck, failed. In fact, how can we ignore the dances of Jerome Robbins, inherent in the scenic and musical logic of the famous musical? But 34-year-old Justin Peck, a talented choreographer resident at the New York City Ballet, a Golden Globe for Carousel dances, looks perfect for the new film version of WSS signed by Steven Spielberg and coming out these days. Because? Because he has very well assimilated Robbins’ extraordinary lesson in embodying the essence of America, a highly cultured dance but a melting pot of a thousand cultures. It is no coincidence that the joint criticism for some time has indicated him as its most accredited heir.

«West Side Story» choreography by Justin Peck directed by Steven Spielberg

Janet Rollé

The cultural revolution in the world of ballet, which in the name of politically correct is erasing important fragments of its tradition (such as the exotic characterizations of nineteenth-century ballet), has recently registered a significant step. The American Ballet Theater has in fact appointed as chief executive and executive director Janet Rollé, current general manager of the Parkwood Company, media and management company of the super pop star Béyoncé. Janet is the first Black woman – of Afro-Jamaican descent – to take over the management of the prestigious American company. Could it be the viaticum for the arrival of another woman – also African American – at the artistic direction of ABT? The prices of Misty Copeland, the first black étoile in the history of the formation are getting higher and higher.

Janet Rollé

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Charismatic in essence, sophisticated, intellectual, Mikhail Baryshnikov continues to experiment without fear of making radical choices even in the second part of his artistic life, linked to performance and theater. And each time he illuminates even daring and provocative projects with his ineffable personality. His collaboration with Jan Fabre, a disputed Belgian artist with a thousand talents, gave us, in the hot days of the International Dance Festival of the Venice Biennale, a cold installation work, NOT ONCE, in which we explored, through images and words, the relationship between work of art and creator. But also in 2021 he wore the white robes of Pope Ratzinger, caught in the moment of the decision to abandon the sacred throne, in the play (which he himself produced) The White Elicopter, directed by the author Alvis Hermanis, which after the twenty reruns of the debut Lithuanian now becomes a film whose release is scheduled for the next few months.