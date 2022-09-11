A year with Elia – Javier Santamarta – Libertad Digital

Dear Elijah. Some will say that there must be a typo in the title of this open letter to Heaven (what else!) where I am writing to you. But not. There isn’t. Because one thing is that you have apparently left in such a hurry of yours, making your eternal heels click with a martial rhythm, and another that you have not been present during this year (a year already!) in which your hoarse, serious and unrepeatable voice left to sound punctually in the radio receivers. Live. Well, the podcasts, inventions that you didn’t quite get the point (technophobe you), continue to maintain your interviews, editorials, and literary recommendations. Rehearsal, of course! I don’t think a novel has come out that has made you change your reading tastes. And how reading was everything to you, what better way to address you than by writing. And remember this year with you.

A year in which it was difficult for everything to be the same. It can’t be. Because you left us wanting more direct every weekend. Of more brave interviews. From more brave publishers. Of more literary recommendations of books than anyone else dared to do. Although I think that by gatherings about it you have immediately found someone with whom to do it. Well, a few months later you will have found yourself on that plane invisible to mortals, with Antonio Escohotado. The one you received on your show at the gayola door in one of those talks to keep in those aforementioned podcasts. That she pissed you off believing that you hadn’t read her more than the cliché, and that she ended up looking for the boards before that art that you mastered as a teacher.

Already already. Don’t make me angry. Flattery weakens! you didn’t get tired of saying it. But understand that your strength is now made based on memories, and on being shown that, perhaps, few were sincerely made to the real extent of your worth. You can’t be pretty and smart, hey! Well let’s leave it at resultona. That later you come up to me, and higher up it’s going to be a sin of pride. And proud, yes, they will have to be your hand in hand with another with whom you have run into prematurely. Antonio Gasset. That you’ve already given him a hard time with his uncle, the philosopher, about whom I don’t think he knows more than you, and with whom you’ve had a social gathering in a movie days priceless, in a fight between Fassbinder and Mel Gibson. You have even convinced him that Tom Cruise is a good actor even though he considered him as Nicole Kidman’s husband as “the only remarkable fact”! I’m sure you’ve even set up a program with mario camus Y Antonio Gimenez-Ricosince they just walked around.

Only the death of a queen could overlap with her shadow the memory that one day you wanted to leave us.

And you can’t complain. What has come to you to put on a soundtrack Alec John Such live and for you. I know he was just the bass player for Bon Jovi. But with the songs of one of your favorite groups, surely you will do a duet! I bet you guys encouraged Meat Loaf to get on the mic, since he just got here too. And it is that in this year from September to September, like a radio season, like a school year, many things have happened. Even that your legacy has remained in events such as the beginning of that course in a special place for an even more special person, whom you helped without anyone knowing. Or as in the continuity of a cultural program that shows that people do yearn for what they seem not to want to offer from media such as television (see how the camera ate you with how difficult that is naturally!) or some other stations. Books, stories, bullfighting, philosophy… and military pride. That you also took it out the first time and without complexes! How well Spanish you always felt and very proud that you proclaimed it.

Dear Elia… a year ago you became, in those Social Networks that you hated, in the most read and commented news. You become news! Something that goes against the ethics of a good journalist. Well, oneself can never be the news. You would have hated it! But one cannot control the stubborn reality of events. From simple accidents. Nor the spurious use of the same by miserable. But that’s how unfair life is and in the face of those injustices you rebelled. If you had dedicated yourself to political journalism you would not have let anyone have bullied you. you believed in aristos. In the government of the best. And you would have always charged until your last breath as if you were a hero of the Alcántara regiment against ochlocracy, tyranny and mediocrity. Over and over again without fail. Because that’s how you were and will continue to be. The National Radio Award is not given to just anyone. There must be a reason! A year later you are still with us. with your listeners. with your fans. With those who learned from you (and with you). With those of us who loved you. With your family. Only the death of a queen could overlap with her shadow the memory that one day you wanted to leave us. But only in person. It is not possible to go who will continue to be the queen of culture on the waves. God save the Queen! To Elia Rodríguez, of course. Who else!