A YEAR WITH SALINGER, film with Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley | Shows and Culture | 11/23/2021

by GianMaria Tesei

To characterize the novelties of this climatically particular November is the appearance in Italian cinemas of a cinematographic production that immerses itself in the world of literature with great delicacy and finesse, namely “A year with Salinger” (My Salinger year), a film that transposes filmically the autobiographical novel by Joanna Rakoff thanks to the direction of Philippe Falardeau and the interpretations of Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver.

Rakoff, currently American memorialist and writer, after attending her studies of English literature in Ohio at Oberlin College, between 1990 and 1994 and, always in the same humanistic field, after having completed a Master’s degree at University College London in England, arrived in 1995 in one of the best known and longest-running literary agencies in New York, Harold Ober Associates. The experience he lived in the past year working in this agency became the core of his memoir, namely “My Salinger Year”, published in 2014 (book on which Falardeau’s eponymous film is based) which in the career of Rakoff, made up of journalistic collaborations with prestigious newspapers such as the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and Vogue, newspapers with which he still cooperates, and also the San Francisco Chronicle, the Newsday or the Guardian, is the second product of art written after that “A fortunate age” (a lucky age, from 2009), which had earned her great acclaim in the United States.

The film, shot between Canada and Ireland, produced by micro_scope and Parallel Film Productions, constituted the opening gala event of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (for the first time led by Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian ) coming out in Austalian theaters already in January of the current year, to arrive in Italy on 11 November last.

The film describes on the big screen how the aspirations of a twenty-three-year-old young woman who abandons the continuation of her studies to enter the world of literature and become a writer meet, in the New York agency Harold Ober Associates (in which she will work, as mentioned for only twelve months ) a world that, in various ways, will connect her to some characters that are important to her, with a great writer such as Jerome David Salinger standing out above all.

The young girl in fact works as an assistant to a literary agent, Margaret (embodied by Sigourney Weaver) with great strength and personality and who has in her portfolio the author of “The Young Holden” (Bildungsroman of the 1951 which gave this great inspirational reference of the beat generation an absolute success, still timeless and timeless), with the great novelist (who in the course of the film is the dreaded “Jerry”, who appears through his phone calls) to be characterized by a nature characterized by the desire to isolate himself from social contexts to stay away from worldliness, veiling himself with a patina of anonymity, pursuing a personal withdrawal from society. The role of Joanna, played by Margaret Qualley, would be solely to respond to the enormous amount of letters sent to the illustrious writer (who is on his way to his eighties) solely by replying to each letter, simply writing that Salinger does not wish to receive mail. But the depth of the feelings that emanate and emanate from the letters of the fans induces the protagonist to respond by transforming her passion for literary art and her inventiveness into responses full of humanity, generating, at the same time, interesting developments.

Joanna finds herself in a very old-style context, also strongly desired by her boss, also starting in the meantime a relationship with a bookseller with the ambition of a writer and slowly discovering a world made up of people who gradually take on the corporeality of some of their nuances or attitudes , with the whole permeated by a kindness that, with delicate humanity, paints a narrated reality with colors, both scenic and film, tending to reassuring and a golden warmth.

The film by Falardeau (Canadian director and screenwriter who won a Crystal Bear in 2009 at the Berlin Film Festival in the Kplus category for “C’est pas moi, je le jure!” And, above all, an Oscar nomination for best foreign film for “Monsieur Lazhar”, a 2011 film freely inspired by the play “Bashir Lazhar” by Canadian author Évelyne de la Chenelière), shows, in some ways, elements in common and parallels with “The devil wears Prada” (film by 2006 with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway), also readable in the constant conflict and confrontation between two women, the literary agent and his assistant, bearers, in their age differences, visions of the world and life, of a similar continuous research and affirmation autonomy in a world made up of bizarre and extravagant characters, with whom they have to interact.

In “A year with Salinger”, however, unlike David Frankel’s film, there is an atmosphere less animated by bellicosity and impetuosity and a desire to make a reality that looks with excessive attachment to elements of the past in a world that instead leans towards the future. And in this context, Weaver (who obtained three Academy Award nominations respectively in 1987 as best actress for “Aliens – Clash”, in 1989 as best actress for “Gorilla in the fog” and, again in 1989, as best actress not protagonist for “A career woman”) perfectly renders a character who hides various insecurities, even about her work, shielded by a powerful algidity and haughtiness that act as a balanced counterpoint to Joanna’s lively generosity and depth of soul, expressed with great skill from Qualley (interesting American actress and mannequin that we remember, among other things, in “Once upon a time in … Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino), giving an overall interesting and significant effect.