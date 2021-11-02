A year without Gigi Proietti

A year ago, on November 2, 2020, the great actor, stand-up comedian, voice actor, host and director died on his eightieth birthday, interpreter of films such as “La mortadella” by Mario Monicelli, “La Tosca” by Luigi Magni, “L ‘Ferramonti inheritance ”by Mauro Bolognini,“ Horse fever ”by Steno,“ Casotto ”by Sergio Citti,“ A marriage ”by Robert Altman and others.

Born in Rome in 1940, a great theater actor, where he ranges from monologues to musical comedies, he met with great success on television, re-proposing his most successful shows on the small screen.

Since he was a boy he plays various instruments (guitar, piano, accordion, double bass) and sings at student parties and outdoor bars. He enrolled at the Athenaeum Theater Center, where actors such as Giancarlo Sbragia and Arnoldo Foà teach, and later attended the mimicry course of Giancarlo Cobelli, who noted his qualities and writing for his avant-garde show, Can Can of the Italians (1963), which will mark the theatrical debut of the young Proietti.

In the following years we find him in secondary roles with various theater groups: in The merchant of Venice (1966) by Ettore Giannini, and, with the Experimental Group 101 The breasts of Tiresias (1968) by Guillaume Apollinaire; In the jungle of cities (1968) by Bertolt Brecht, Coriolano (1969) by William Shakespeare, The god Kurt (1969) by Alberto Moravia, and other works, until his first great success, when he was unexpectedly called to replace Domenico Modugno in the musical comedy of Garinei and Giovannini Alleluja good people.

Following the drama of Sam Benelli The dinner of pranks (1974), with Carmelo Bene; in ’76 My eyes, please, considered one of his most successful theatrical rehearsals, and which will be brought back on stage with great success in ’93, ’96 and, in 2000, at the Olympic Theater.

In ’78, with Sandro Merli, he becomes artistic director of the Brancaccio Theater in Rome, where he creates his own Stage Practice Laboratory for young actors that will represent a real springboard for well-known faces of the show (Flavio Insinna, Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Tirabassi, Francesca Reggiani and many others).

A series of performances follows, including The liar by Carlo Goldoni (1980, directed by Ugo Gregoretti), Oedipus the king by Sophocles (1981, directed by Vittorio Gassman), The seven kings of Rome by Luigi Magni (1989, directed by Pietro Garinei), and others for which, in addition to acting, he also directs, such as Dear Petrolini (1979), Cyrano de Bergerac (1985), Liolà by Luigi Pirandello (1988), look into my eyes (1989) and The flea in the ear (1991) by Georges Feydeau, Socrates (2000, adapted by Vincenzo Cerami dai Dialogues of Plato), Full Monty (2001, theatrical version of the ’97 film of the same name), Me, Toto and the others (2002, revived four years later), and many others.

Since the 1980s he has also conducted some operas: Tosca by Giacomo Puccini in 1983, Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti in 1985, Falstaff And Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi (respectively in 1985 and 2009), The wedding from Figaro And Don Giovanni (in 1986 and 2002) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Carmen by Georges Bizet in 2010.

Histrionic, great improviser, gifted with an excellent voice and very audacious in his experimentalisms, in the cinema we remember him in the role of Sophia Loren’s boyfriend in the farcical The mortadella (1971) by Mario Monicelli, ironic protagonist of music Tosca (1973) by Luigi Magni, in which he acts with Monica Vitti, interpreter of the young Pippo in the calligraphy The Ferramonti legacy (1976) by Mauro Bolognini, a cheap stallion in the cynical Casotto (1977) by Sergio Citti, braggart in the satirical A wedding (1978) by Robert Altman, in which he stars with Vittorio Gassman.

Starting from the end of the Eighties, he considerably thinned out his film appearances to continue his theatrical and television activities, where he achieved great success with the series The Marshal Rocca (1996-2004) and The lawyer Porta (1997-98).

Among other films we remember If you allow, let’s talk about women (1964) by Ettore Scola, The pleasant nights (1966) by Armando Crispino and Luciano Lucignani, The Bersagliere Girl (1967) by Alessandro Blasetti, The unleashed (1967) by Franco Indovina, The matriarch (1968) by Pasquale Festa Campanile, A pretty girl complicated (1969) by Damiano Damiani, Virtue lying down (1969) by Sidney Lumet, based on the book of the same name by Antonio Leonviola and interpreted by Anouk Aimée, Omar Sharif, Didi Perego, Fausto Tozzi and Lotte Lenya (the great Austrian theater actress, widow of the musician and composer Kurt Weill and interpreter of Jenny in the first representation of The threepenny opera – 1929 – by Bertolt Brecht), Brancaleone at the Crusades (1970) by Mario Monicelli, Boubù (1971) by Mauro Bolognini, Orders are orders (1972) by Franco Giraldi, Meo Patacca (1972) by Marcello Ciorciolini, The property it is no longer a theft (1973) by Elio Petri, with Flavio Bucci, Daria Nicolodi, Ugo Tognazzi and Salvo Randone, I will be her father (1974) by Alberto Lattuada, Music for freedom (1975) by Luigi Perelli, Bordella (1976) by Pupi Avati, Whoever says woman says woman (1976) by Tonino Cervi, Horse fever (1976) and Sue me (1985) by Steno, Someone is killing the greatest cooks in Europe (1978) by Ted Kotcheff (the future director of Rambo), Two pieces of bread (1979) by Sergio Citti, I don’t know you anymore love (1980) by Sergio Corbucci, From father to son (1982) by Vittorio Gassman, FF. SS. ” – That is: “what did you take me to do above Posillipo if you don’t want me more good? (1983) by Renzo Arbore, Eloise, the daughter of D’Artagnan (1994) by Bertrand Tavernier, Dirty clothes (1998) by Mario Monicelli, Everyone to the sea (2011) by Matteo Cerami, Guess who are you coming for Christmas? (2013) by Fausto Brizzi, Albert the great (2014) by Carlo and Luca Verdone, The prize (2017) by Alessandro Gassman, Pinocchio (2019) by Matteo Garrone.

He has voiced actors such as Marlon Brando (in Reflections in a golden eye – 1967 – by John Huston), Richard Burton (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – 1966 – By Mike Nichols), Alex Cord (The five die-hard desperate people – 1970 – by Gordon Flemyng), Kevin Costner (Through my eyes – 2019 – by Simon Curtis), Robert De Niro (Mean Streets – Sunday in church, Monday in hell – 1972 – by Martin Scorsese, The last fires – 1976 – by Elia Kazan, Casino – 1995 – by M. Scorsese), Ray Danton (Special Agent LK Operation King Midas – 1967 – by Jesus Franco), Kirk Douglas (Men and cobras – 1970 – by Joseph L. Mankiewicz), Henry Fonda (The hour of fury – 1968 – by Vincent McEevety) Richard Harris (Camelot – 1967 – by Joshua Logan, A man called a horse – 1970 – by Elliott Silverstein), Charlton Heston (23 daggers for Caesar – 1970 – by Stuart Burge, Hamlet – 1996 – by Kenneth Branagh), Dustin Hoffman (Lenny – 1974 – by Bob Fosse), Anthony Hopkins (Hitchcock – 2012 – by Sacha Gervasi), Rock Hudson (The two invincibles – 1969 – by Andrew V. McLagen), Dean Jones (Every Wednesday – 1966 – by Robert Ellis Miller), Paul Newman (Buffalo Bill and the Indians – 1976 – by Robert Altman), Michael Pate (The return of the gunslinger – 1966 – by James Neilsen), Gregory Peck (The night of the ambush – 1969 – by Robert Mulligan), Michel Piccoli (Diabolik – 1968 – by Mario Bava), Jean Reno (Visitors – 1993 – by Jean-Marie Poiré), George Segal (Endless game), Dick Shawn (Please do not touch the old ladies – 1967 – by Mel Brooks), Robert Stack (The biggest hit of the century – 1967 – by Jean Delannoy), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky – 1976 – by John G. Avildsen, FIST – 1978 – by Norman Jewison), Benito Stefanelli (Day of Anger – 1967 – by Tonino Valerii), Donald Sutherland (The Casanova by Federico Fellini – 1976 – by Federico Fellini).

In the theater, starting from the 1960s, he performed in dozens of plays and, from the following decade, directed various operas and operas.

On television he also appears in various TV movies (The mask and the face – 1965 – by Flaminio Bollini, There fantastic story of Don Quixote of La Mancha – 1970 – by Carlo Quartucci, Popular novel Italian – 1975 – e Trip to Goldonia – 1982 – by Ugo Gregoretti, Fregoli – 1981 – by Paolo Cavara, The innocent go abroad – 1983 – by Luciano Salce, The beautiful Otero – 1984 – by José Maria Sanchez, I in my own way – 1985 – by Eros Macchi, Dreams and needs – 1987 – by Sergio Citti, A half child – 1992 – and Half a child – A year later – 1994 – by Giorgio Capitani, Never love stories in the kitchen – 2004 – by G. Capitani and Fabio Jephcott, The vet – 2004 – by JM Sanchez,) and in dramas, series and miniseries (The great chameleons – 1964 – by Edmo Fenoglio, The Pickwick Circle – 1966 – and The tigers of Mompracem – 1974 – by Ugo Gregoretti, Astolfo’s journey – 1972 – by Vito Molinari, Facciaffittasi – 1987 -, Italian Restaurant – 1994 -, The scam lord – 2011 – by Luis Prieto, The last pope king – 2013 – by Luca Manfredi, A bullet in the heart, series started in 2014 and still in progress).

In 2018-19 he participated in two episodes of the documentary program Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery by Piero and Alberto Angela, and an episode of Wonders – The peninsula of treasures by A. Angela.