A year without Pablito, the blue myth of a generation – Sport

“If I could see him again I would like to understand what he thinks of what is happening, of the period we are living in. When he was already ill, Paolo took so many swabs and hoped that the Covid vaccine would arrive as soon as possible. He was unable to receive it, but it would be was a very convinced testimonial of the immunization campaign “. Speaking is Federica Cappelletti, journalist and writer, widow of Paolo Rossi, who died at 64 on December 9, 2020, struck down by cancer after months of suffering, hopes and anguish. Italy is preparing to remember the national ‘Pablito’, the sporting hero who has throbbed emotions, dreams and joys for a generation with demonstrations, events and TV specials.

PABLITO, GOALS AND SMILES OF A HAPPY ITALY

The goalscorer of Spain ’82, the year in which he also won the Ballon d’Or, “is missing from his family, but not only. Now that I start to ‘wake up’ I understand how transversal his popularity was. I am receiving so many letters and messages from affection because Paolo has never been a divisive character “she says. For this reason “I appreciated the proposal of the FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, to name the Olimpico after him. It is a beautiful and right idea, it is the stadium of the National team and he lived for that jersey. ‘I would like to be remembered like this – he said – . In blue and with arms raised to the sky ‘. So, maybe … Provided, however, that it does not become a cause for controversy “. Pablito is missing from football, someone like him is missing from the national team.

THE SPECIAL ONE YEAR AGO

The coach, Roberto Mancini, is rightly satisfied with the group he created, but before the European Championship he had the opportunity to hope for the birth of a “new Paolo Rossi”. Someone has identified him in the Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori. A great responsibility, perhaps too great. “Paolo did not see his possible heir because he had an innate characteristic – emphasizes Federica -: he played with his head rather than with his feet. He said ‘I tried to understand in advance where the ball would arrive and I was ready”. Thus he managed to make himself invisible to his opponents, and then take them by surprise. Years after that 3-2 of Sarrià in Barcelona, ​​where his hat-trick to Brazil made him a legend forever, Rossi said that Junior, who then joined Turin, couldn’t understand how he managed to ‘hide’ in the area little green-gold to strike, undisturbed, the third time.

Having stopped wearing his boots, Rossi chose to leave the world of football, which he attended only as a television commentator. “He had received proposals to coach, some of which were important – says his wife – but he left home at 16 and lived between retreats until he was 32. He had had enough. He wanted a different life”. However, he wanted an imprint of his passage to remain: “The legacy is the values ​​he has never given up, starting with fair play. He felt he had a great responsibility: ‘I am a symbol and everything I say becomes a message ‘”. Perhaps also for this reason, in order not to risk exploitation, he had chosen to close that door behind him. Her features, not only physical, mother Federica today sees her in her daughters Maria Vittoria and Sofia Elena. “Especially the first, the largest, is obsessed with football and above all the national team.

He knows names, roles, statistics. These days he wrote a letter to his father to tell him how much he misses. But also that when he watches the Azzurri matches he feels him closer. Sometimes it surprises me – she concludes – because she talks about it as an expert. It is as if what he absorbed when he followed the matches with Paolo came back to the surface “.