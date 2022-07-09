A young Cuban entrepreneur in a harsh farewell: ‘We don’t want to, they force us to leave’

The young Cuban entrepreneur Thais Liset Hernández Leyva, CEO of the advertising company Pixel Cubano, wrote a harsh farewell on her Twitter account on the way to her departure from the island.

“To begin with, I must say that I write this sitting on the bus that takes me to the airport, with my head glued to the window and my lost gaze saying goodbye to the landscapes of my country. It seems like a dramatic movie, doesn’t it? This doesn’t help at all! So don’t listen to me!” he wrote in a thread header.

“I remember that a while ago a certain article by an official journalist went viral saying that ‘young people don’t want to leave Cuba’. Many laughed at that, but the truth is, I’m sorry to tell you that he’s right. Many young people do not want to leave Cuba, THEY FORCE US TO LEAVE“, he added.

Hernández Leyva explained that she is leaving her country, like many others, to achieve a better future and for her to decide.

“We go in search of freedom, opportunities, for once in life to have the reins of our futurebecause our country, or rather: our ‘leaders’ make this impossible,” he lamented.

“Emigrating is difficult, under whatever circumstances, you separate yourself from your family, friends, your memories, your city! We have to give up what belongs to us by default, because a group of inept people are clinging to something that never worked, at least not for us,” he denounced.

The young woman hopes that “one day, seriously, this will change and that all of us who at some point had to give up our roots will be able to return, and that many will return to hug their loved ones.”

“Cuba I love you! And I hope that one day your children will not have to give up on you in order to live as people”he concluded.

This young woman’s statements come out at a time when figures of the Cuban migratory exodus set records. When the regime’s discourse blames the embargo and the immigration policies of the United States for the mass march of Cubans and the authorities deny that young people emigrate for political reasons.