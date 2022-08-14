A young man sentenced to death asks for the help of Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia’s new tourism ambassador, received a special request. The intervention of the Parisian striker is demanded by the family of Mohammed al Faraj, a young man sentenced to death.
Lionel Messi has just received a particularly delicate mission a few months after being named Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador. The family of Mohammed al Faraj, a young man arrested in 2017 at the age of 15 for crimes committed against the Saudi regime, has called for help from the seven-time Ballon d’Or, as reported by the Times.
While the prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence, namely the death penalty. The family, who have personally written to the player, denounce the torture carried out to obtain a confession. Messi took advantage of a few days off to travel to Saudi Arabia and promote local tourism there last May. An operation that had questioned, because of the fresh relations between this Gulf country and its neighbor Qatar, owner of PSG.
A few months ago, another young Saudi on death row, the family of Abdullah al-Howaiti, (for the robbery of a jewelry store which led to the death of a policeman), had arrested Lewis Hamilton so that the Mercedes driver tries to change his fate. Also denouncing torture, the letter had reached the Briton.
“I heard that a letter was sent to me by a 14 year old who is on death row, he had reacted. 14! You don’t know what you do for a living. I am always open to a discussion to learn more (…) In 2022, it’s easy to make changes.”
To see if Lionel Messi will also respond to the delicate request of the young man.
