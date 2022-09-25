A young pregnant woman is murdered one day before celebrating her Baby Shower: subjects shot at the car in which she was traveling with her boyfriend | International | News

Jennifer Hernández, 20, was killed in a shooting by subjects still fugitives from justice while she was in the company of her boyfriend and just one day after celebrating her baby shower party, being eight months pregnant.

The young woman of Hispanic origin was at a gas station in Texas, United States and while the authorities are looking for those responsible for the femicide, her relatives opened a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds and pay for funeral expenses, People published.

They murder a young pregnant woman one day before celebrating her Baby Shower

The young woman-to-be was in a car with her boyfriend on a highway in Houston. Both were looking forward to the arrival of their baby boy and excited because they were going to celebrate the baby shower party. However, a subject -or subjects-, aboard a white sedan with tinted windows, opened fire on her and her partner.

The future father received two bullet wounds, it is unknown how many she received, but there is talk of “several shots”, according to the KTRK-TV channel, to whom her relatives informed that Hernández was about to open a nail business and described her as “wonderful”.

The couple was parked at a Shell gas station when they were shot “without speaking to us and without knowing the reason,” the boyfriend told authorities.

Hernandez’s family mourned the murder of Jennifer and the little boy who was not born. In addition, he opened a campaign to raise funds and pay for the funeral expenses of “Nana”, as her loved ones affectionately called him.

“We are absolutely devastated by Jennifer’s passing. ‘Nana’ was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful sister and she would have been a wonderful mother,” her family wrote on the page. (YO)

