A young Sele achieved a perfect finish before the playoffs

A perfect closure. The National Team achieved nine points out of nine possible in the last date of the octagonal. He did it thanks to a youth that carried the weight of the 2-0 win against the United States.

Young people like Brandon Aguilera (18 years old), Jewison Bennette (17 years old) and Anthony Contreras (22 years old) managed to excite the fans who were present at the National Stadium.

Aguilera took over the midfield, Bennette was playful down the left wing and Contreras continued to ally with the goal.

The three of them, backed by the figure and confidence of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, were the highlight of the Tricolor on a very good night for La Sele.

​Navas blocked two decisive actions in the first half. Lto first only after seven minutes, when he deflected a strong shot from Miles Robinson, a few meters from the small area. That shot dominated him in two counts.

Four minutes later he starred in a block with his right hand to an action by Ricardo Pepi. In addition, at the beginning of the second half he was also decisive.

Keylor Navas is from another planet!

After a goalless first half, everything was left to the complement. The Tricolor came out with more presence after the break and made it effective quite quickly.

At 50′, Juan Pablo Vargas opened the account with a header after a corner kick from Aguilera.

The defender rose in the area and sent a header to the bottom of the frame defended by Zack Steffen.

Great goal from Juan Pablo Vargas!

Just nine minutes later it was the turn of another youthful combination: Bennette sent a cross into the small area and Contreras appeared to close the pincer.

We already have 9! His name is Anthony Contreras

The complement was a bath of joy for the players prior to the playoff that will be played against New Zealand, on June 13 or 14 in a single match in Qatar.

At 55′ Bryan Ruiz received a minute of applause for being his last qualifying game on national soil.

Furthermore, another who was widely applauded was Navas, who came off the bench at 78′ as a measure, perhaps, of precaution. His place was taken by Esteban Alvarado.

In this way, La Sele defeated the United States in a festive atmosphere and is now concentrating on sealing its place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup by risking its life against New Zealand.