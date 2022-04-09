a young supporter tries to lure Mbappé … to Clermont Foot
This Saturday evening, the Gabriel-Montpied stadium in Clermont displayed its gala clothes for the reception of PSG. A special match for Auvergne fans unaccustomed to hosting Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr or Kylian Mbappé.
In the stands, the atmosphere was a bit folkloric before the match with a Clermont-Foot supporter decked out in a Real Madrid jersey to accommodate the Ile-de-France stars, eliminated from the Champions League by Merengue.
Another image also made Kylian Mbappé smile, that of a young supporter who tried everything for everything with a sign: “Kylian, don’t go to Real, come to Clermont Foot”. At least he tried…
to summarize
PSG is really moving in a good-natured atmosphere near Clermont this Saturday evening. Between the sleeping fans with the Real Madrid shirt or the fans trying to lure Kylian Mbappé to Clermont, there are smiles at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium.