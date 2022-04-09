a young supporter tries to lure Mbappé … to Clermont Foot

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : The Zidane dream, the alternative Tale and tight duel for Pogba

This Saturday evening, the Gabriel-Montpied stadium in Clermont displayed its gala clothes for the reception of PSG. A special match for Auvergne fans unaccustomed to hosting Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr or Kylian Mbappé.

In the stands, the atmosphere was a bit folkloric before the match with a Clermont-Foot supporter decked out in a Real Madrid jersey to accommodate the Ile-de-France stars, eliminated from the Champions League by Merengue.

Another image also made Kylian Mbappé smile, that of a young supporter who tried everything for everything with a sign: “Kylian, don’t go to Real, come to Clermont Foot”. At least he tried…