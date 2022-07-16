A young woman invents a trip to Paris and cheats on Instagram in the trailer for “False influencer”

Danni Sanders fakes a trip to Paris without expecting that a terrorist attack could uncover her biggest lie. (Star Plus)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Zoey Deutch Y Dylan O’Brien star in a black comedy inspired by the world of social networks and the false lives exposed in Instagram. under the title of fake influencer (not alright)this original film of Star+ promises to make us see the perspective of a person who lies to his followers to fill their gaps. The streaming platform recently released an official trailer that reveals the story of this girl desperate for fame and social acceptance.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Danni Sanders (Deutch) is a influencer who suffers the worst crisis of his life when his lies on Instagram are exposed on the internet. The beginning of the collapse of his public image begins when a tragic event takes place in Paris, where she was supposedly spending an incredible vacation. The capital of France was the target of a terrorist attack that left injured and dead, and she claimed to be trapped among the affected citizens.

Zoey Deutch plays the lead in this satire about social media and inflencers. (Star Plus)

The young woman begins to gain thousands of followers and her community grows more and more due to the interest generated by her traumatic experience. That’s how she meets Rowan, who has survived terrible trauma and is looking for a way to overcome the obstacles in her life. The two start a very close friendship. Also, the protagonist begins a love affair with Colin (O’Brien), a boy with whom she would never have had a chance before. Everything is going great, but not for long…

Later, the truth comes out: Danni was never in Paris. That is to say, she faked a trip and a journey in which she made herself look like a “heroine” only to boast herself before social networks. The disclosure doesn’t sit well in a digital age where an individual’s cancellation can easily go viral. “How will Danni correct her big mistake? Is she worthy of forgiveness, or is she worthy of endless punishment and public embarrassment? We will have to tune in to see her path to redemption ”, maintains the premise spread by dead line.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

“Fake Influencer” will be available to stream from July 29. (Star Plus)

fake influencer is a film written and directed by the actress and filmmaker Quinn Shephard (The Miseducation of Cameron Post). Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi were in charge of production. The cast is completed mia isaac as Rowan; Embeth Davidtz as Judith; Brennan Brown as Harold; nadia alexander like Harper; karan soni as Kevin; Aunt Dionne Hodge as Linda; Negin Farsad like Susan; Sarah Yarkin as Julie; Y Dash Perry like Larson.

The protagonist will have to take action on the matter in her process to redemption. (Star Plus)

It is an original project of Searchlight Pictures Y Hulu, a platform that will launch it for the United States and other countries in the world. AND n Latin America, it will be available to view in Star+ from july 29 .

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING:

the kardashians: the first preview and the premiere date of the new episodes were revealed

by command of heaven: The miniseries based on the crime of a religious sect will arrive in August

Only Murders in the Building is renewed and will have a third season