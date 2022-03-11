A YouTuber makes the first real retractable lightsaber

A Russian YouTuber has set a new world record for the first working retractable lightsaber. The technology, inspired by starwars, uses red-hot elemental plasma, can work for up to 30 seconds continuously, and can even directly cut through steel. And what’s better: it’s mostly made from old, discarded parts.

In January, Guinness World Records recognized Alex Burkan, the mind behind the DIY lightsaber, for his invention. He often posts quirky yet technically impressive projects on his YouTube channel, which has more than 875,000 subscribers at press time. His epic builds can be found there, like hydrogen generators, Iron Man suits, and of course his lightsaber, which produces an impressive meter-long “sheet” of plasma that can reach temperatures of over 5,072 degrees Fahrenheit. (2,800 degrees Celsius), according to a press release.

Plasma is the fourth (and least known) state of matter next to solids, liquids and gases. It is a charged gas that behaves somewhat like a liquid. One of the most famous applications of plasma is in an experimental nuclear reactor, called a tokamak, where superheated plasma ions fuse together, literally creating nuclear fusion.

Another common application for plasma is a specialized piece of hardware called a plasma cutter. It is used to cut conductive materials, such as stainless steel, that are too strong for any other method to cut. Plasma cutting is a kind of reverse arc welding; in fact, it was developed from plasma welding.

So how do you make what amounts to a massive, elongated plasma cutter that doesn’t require an additional solid conductive material to work? Well, a gas is electrified.

“The key component of my lightsaber is an electrolyzer. An electrolyzer is a device that can generate a huge amount of hydrogen and oxygen and compress the gas to any pressure without the need for a mechanical compressor,” Burkan says in the press release for Guinness World Records. Electrolyzers are machines that separate hydrogen and oxygen atoms from water to create hydrogen fuel.

Alex Burkan/Guinness World Records

From there, Burkan made a burner powerful enough to convert both oxygen and hydrogen into high-temperature plasma that behaves like an ionized current. Basically, he had to electrify and ignite both gases at a much higher temperature than a normal fire.

“Ultimately, the hardest job was squeezing the entire gas distribution system into a lightsaber handle,” Burkan says in the release. Hydrogen electrolysis downsizing is honestly an issue facing the entire hydrogen industry as gas takes its place as one of the next great hopes of non-fossil fuels. If we can’t produce enough free hydrogen (in the chemical sense), people can’t use it to power cars or airplanes.

Burkan’s final lightsaber is definitely cool, but it doesn’t look as polished as the CGI or practical effects the Star Wars movies use for their lightsabers. This “saber” is much finer, with more variations and scratches in the plasma flow; it looks more like a close-up of the sun’s surface than a smooth tube. This makes sense, because the sun is also hydrogen plasma.

By making a fully retractable hydrogen lightsaber blade, Burkan has turned a classic plasma cutter into something much more flashy. And the Force is with him.

Caroline Delbert

Caroline Delbert is a writer, avid reader, and contributing editor at Pop Mech.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io