a YouTuber tests Bitcoin use cases in different countries

In September, a YouTuber went on a trip to 40 different countries to find out if it’s possible to survive with Bitcoin as the only payment method.

Speaking with Cointelegraph on Monday, YouTuber Paco De La India – or “Paco from India” – said that even though the spread of the Omicron variant somehow altered his original travel itineraries, he was surprised at how many people accepted. Bitcoin (BTC), especially in countries where crypto is considered to be on the verge of illegality. Departing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, Paco sold his assets in September 2021, relying mainly on BTC donations to finance his trip which, so far, has taken him to India, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Cambodia.

The YouTuber, who prefers to use non-custodial and Lightning wallets for BTC transactions, originally planned to visit 40 countries for 10 days each, but restrictions due to COVID have changed his schedules somewhat. Paco is therefore facing several mandatory quarantines and the additional costs for polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Paco speaks from Siem Reap, Cambodia

According to Paco, those who carried out his COVID test in India – necessary to travel to the UAE – accepted without hesitation BTC instead of rupees. Additionally, in Thailand he was able to use cryptocurrency for a PCR test to travel to Cambodia. The YouTuber says officials are more interested in verifying vaccine certificates than COVID testing.

“At the end of the fair, it’s a piece of paper”, declares Paco. “It’s just a piece of paper that can’t be verified in any way. The only thing they’re checking now is the vaccine via the QR code.”

Although many countries have announced plans to verify the authenticity of COVID-19 test results using blockchain technology, there is no international standard for immigration officials to verify tests conducted in foreign countries. For example, travelers entering the United States are required to complete a COVID rapid test within 24 hours of arrival, but not all medical passport apps recommended by U.S. airlines recognize QR codes provided by foreign testing centers.

Paco also reported that he was able to survive with Bitcoin as the only payment method without any particular commitment, saying he was surprised by how many sellers were in favor of using it: he never had to insist too much. In these four countries, the YouTuber was forced to avoid most public transport and use his debit card to top up his bike, but this also prompted him to interact with more local people.

“Thailand is super crypto-friendly“, says Paco.” ACambodia is too. In the UAE, it apparently looks like this, but I feel that it is only among the wealthiest people“.

He concluded: