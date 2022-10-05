A Zendaya fan brutally assaulted by a photographer

Zendaya was in Paris during Fashion Week. And while a fan was happy to meet her idol, she was attacked by a photographer.

Fashion Week ended in style, this Tuesday, October 4 in Paris. After an intensive month, models and fashionistas can return to their activities. During this last week, which took place in the French capital, a few incidents and controversies were particularly to be deplored. Kanye West has once again been talked about. During his parade, he wore a T-Shirt whose message caused the indignation of a large number of people. One could thus read the inscription: White Lives Matter“, which refers to the movement Black Lives Matter. Following this, Vogue journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared a message of revolt on Instagram. “The t-shirts this man designs, produces and shares with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here.”

It was enough for the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian to react. For him, she is not a person in the fashion world“. Faced with these derogatory words, Gigi Hadid gave her support to Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, calling Ye ” tyrant ” and of ” joke“. In addition, another incident occurred during this fashion week in Paris. A young fan was brutally attacked by a photographer. She decided to share the video of this attack on her Twitter account and the publication went around the world.

The Web outraged by the behavior of the photographer

No, this is not a set up, but a shocking scene that took place in front of hundreds of people. As the young woman explains in the caption of her post, she came ” to see Zendaya ” and ” had trouble breathing“. ” So I decide to leave the crowd when all of a sudden, a paparazzi started beating me violently”she said, before adding: I’m not going to file a complaint, but just post it on the networks. He’s just a man with no shame and no embarrassment. “In this video, we hear the photographer telling her to leave and that she had no business there, unlike him” who was doing his job“. The indignation then won the Web and the young woman received many supportive comments, condemning the behavior of the man who assaulted her.