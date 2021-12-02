A1 F .: Florence wins 3-2 and puts the seal on Conegliano’s record which stops at 76 wins. Egonu 34, but today it is not enough

ADVANCE 24TH DAY

PROSECCO DOC IMOCO VOLLEY CONEGLIANO – IL BISONTE FLORENCE 2-3 (22-25 30-28 25-16 25-27 12-15)

PROSECCO DOC IMOCO VOLLEY CONEGLIANO: Vuchkova 7, Egonu 34, Sylla 10, Folie 13, Gennari 3, Courtney 6, De Gennaro (L), Omoruyi 2, Frosini, Wolosz. Do not enter: Plummer, Caravello (L), De Kruijf, Butigan. Herds Santarelli.

IL BISONTE FLORENCE: Cambi 1, Sorokaite 13, Sylves 10, Nwakalor 24, Van Gestel 16, Belien 15, Panetoni (L), Graziani 2, Lapini 1, Enweonwu 1, Knollema 1, Bonciani. Do not enter: Golfieri (L), Diagne. Herds Bellano.

REFEREES: Frapiccini, Brancati.

NOTES – Spectators: 1731, Set duration: 25 ‘, 31’, 24 ‘, 31’, 16 ‘; Tot: 127 ′.

VILLORBA – Il Bisonte Florence of coach Bellano and a performing one Nwakalor wins 3-2 at Palaverde and here interrupts Imoco Conegliano’s record streak which stops at 76 consecutive victories. Today 720 days after the last knockout, the usual 34 points are not enough Paola Egonu.

SEXTETS – Sextet of the house with Gennari-Egonu, Folie-Vuchkova, Sylla-Courtney, free De Gennaro. The Tuscans, on the other hand, field Cambi-Nwakalor, Belien-Sylves, the former Sorokaite spiker with Van Gestel, free Panetoni.

THE MATCH – The first set sees a fierce departure of the Florentines who begin to sting with the joke, putting the Panthers’ game in difficulty at the source. The aces of Sylves and Indre Sorokaite also arrive, putting pressure (5-10). Nwakalor hits, the Prosecco DOC Imoco misses too much and coach Santarelli is forced to time out with his girls under 7-14. With a little delay the yellow-blue team begins to fuel up, Egonu scores, then Vuchkova for -5 (10-15), but the gears are still lightly oiled and another bison break arrives with the jokes of Nwakalor who stretches up to 10-18. There is the Gialloblù reaction with Egonu and Folie’s block (13-18), but Florence keeps its head ahead. One of the rare mistakes of the guests allows Conegliano to tackle the comeback, Miriam Sylla takes advantage of it (on her seasonal debut in the starting six) who, after the opponent’s mistake, brings her team back together (17-20). Frosini enters on the serve, but the blue Nwakalor (6 points in the set) and a mocking touch of Sorokaite bring the Tuscans back to +5 (17-22). In the final, despite Egonu’s rush to serve with aces and attacks (11 net set points), which brings the Panthers back from 18-24 to 22-24, the Bison imposes itself 22-25 with the final blow of Sorokaite.

In the second set the Panthers try to redeem themselves by extending 4-2 soon, but Van Gestel responds with a “brace”, attack and ace and puts the guests back (5-6). Courtney equalized with an elegant touch, but Il Bisonte played with enthusiasm and great pace in attack, managing to put his head ahead 7-9. Equal the veteran Folie with a nice wall that brings some enthusiasm back to Palaverde. On 10-11 (Nwakalor block) Sylla comes out for Omoruyi, Paola Egonu hits and still hurts the guests, forced to call time out on the 13-11 Gialloblù advantage. Now the Prosecco DOC Imoco has taken confidence, Giulia Gennari makes the ball travel well for Courtney who signs the +3 (15-12). Van Gestel with his services brings Florence back to -1, but Egonu knocks down the opposing defense and keeps Conegliano above 17-15. Captain Wolosz enters for Gennari while the set goes live with the two teams paired (18-18). A half ace from Cambi allows Florence to overtake (18-19) and coach Santarelli asks for a time out. Paola Egonu tries the break (22-20), but coach Bellano’s team promptly returns with Sorokaite and Nwkalor (23-23). Rapha Folie takes advantage of Wolosz’s assist for 24-23, but Van Gestel (great set by the Belgian with 7 points and 71% in attack) cancels the first set ball. Conegliano wastes another four, up to Egonu’s stone (12 points in the set with 61%!) Which closes the contest 30-28 making the Palaverde public breathe a good sigh of relief.

The escaped danger galvanizes the Panthers at the start of the third set (with coach Santarelli re-proposing the initial sextet), with the “usual” Egonu’s turn at serving that launches the home team for 4-1. Vuchkova takes care of the block, his specialty, to lengthen again (7-3), then Sorokaite makes a mistake and the Prosecco DOC Imoco flies to 9-4. Now it is Conegliano who commands the operations, attacks the Bulgarian, then blocks Sylla for the 12-6 which widens the furrow. It is still up to the power stations, this time Gennari implements Folie (13-7), then it is De Gennaro who works miracles in defense by propitiating the Roman playmaker’s point against the wall (15-9). But Il Bisonte is a tough team that always fights for every ball, with a lot of defense and a sharp counterattack the Tuscans come back with a 4-0 break that brings them back to -2 (15-12). Folie pushes the opponents back, then Giulia Gennari blocks again for the new +4 (17-13). The Palaverde explodes on Miriam Sylla’s “monster block” (2 in the set) for the 21-15 which paves the way for the conquest of the third set by the team of coach Santarelli, good at increasing the pace in the final forcing the guests to many errors (10 in the set) to close with a comfortable 25-16.

In the fourth set a demotivated Bison is expected after the final with black out of the previous set, but Sorokaite and her companions do not lose the warrior spirit that distinguishes them and pushed from the beginning to surprise the Panthers (5-9). Given the bad parade, the Prosecco DOC Imoco regroups and with the walls of Folie after the great defenses of De Gennaro they get back in the wake (9-10). Van Gestel is good at keeping the guests ahead (10-12), then with a lob it is again the Belgian who brings the guests back to +4 (11-15). Time out of a frowning Santarelli who does not want to reach a risky tie break. Belien in fast pushes back the yellow-blue comeback attempt (13-16), but now it is Nwakalor who makes a mistake and Conegliano goes back to -1 (15-16). Egonu tries the impossible, but makes a mistake (15-17), the draw is only postponed and the Panthers get it with defensive determination, Egonu chases a ball and on the replayed Florence is wrong: 18-18. When inertia seems to have passed over to the Prosecco DOC Imoco side, Il Bisonte instead resumes the minibreak (18-20). Gennari relies on Sylla for -1 (20-21), but an invasion brings the Tuscans back to +2. Courtney signs the 22-23, but Belien is impregnable with his fast and is Florence set point (22-24). Paola Egonu cancels the first, Sylla the second after two great defenses, 24-24 and Il Bisonte asks for a time out. Nwakalor redeems himself, his 24-25, but Cambi misses the joke. On the third attempt the Tuscans close with a winning line from Sorokaite, 25-27 and we go to the tie break for the fourth time this season.

The fifth set is a head to head with alternating “ball changes” with the two teams not missing a shot. We change sides with Florence ahead 7-8, and the first minibreak arrives with an invasion of the Panthers and a free ball closed by Sylves (7-10). Red alarm and time out of coach Santarelli. Wolosz, thrown back into the fray together with Omoruyi, and companions get closer with the determination of Sylla who signs the 9-10, but Nwakalor extends to +2. Folie in the center shoots 10-11, but Sylla’s next attack goes out on Belien’s hands (10-12). The Dutch central, however, wastes a great opportunity and misses the fast (11-12). The following exchange is very long, the hosts have a couple of chances, but in the end the point is of the Bisonte, 11-13. Nwkalor scores, 3 match points for Florence which is one step away from the challenge. The closure of Sorokaite and Florence is a party.

Saturday we return to Palaverde for the 18.00 match against Bartoccini Perugia, another step towards the upcoming appointment with the Ankara Club World Cup in mid-December.

RANKING

Prosecco Doc Imoco Volley Conegliano 28 (11)

Igor Gorgonzola Novara 22 (9)

True Volley Monza 19 (9)

Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio 18 (9)

Savino Del Bene Scandicci 17 (9)

Il Bisonte Florence 17 (10)

Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri 16 (10)

Vbc Heavy Transport Casalmaggiore 12 (9)

Volleyball Bergamo 1991 9 (9)

Megabox Ondulati Del Savio Vallefoglia 9 (9)

Acqua & Sapone Roma Volley Club 8 (9)

Bosca S.Bernardo Cuneo 8 (9)

Bartoccini-Fortinfissi Perugia 7 (9)

Delta Despar Trentino 5 (9)

(matches played in brackets)