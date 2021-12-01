A1 women, Florence wins: Conegliano defeated after 76 games

Resounding in Treviso: Imoco surrenders to the tie-break and puts an end to the longest consecutive winning streak in the world, after almost 2 years of total domination

The winning streak of Prosecco Imoco Doc Conegliano stops at 76, defeated at home by Florence, as it also happened four years ago in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.

Conegliano-Firenze 2-3 (22-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-27, 12-15) – Bellano has no surprises in the starting six, Santarelli, compared to the trip to Scandicci, leaves Wolosz, De Kruijf and Plummer to rest. Panthers are packed in the first set with inaccurate reception and broken wall. Florence finds three aces in the first set and is much more combative, Conegliano appears soft even on the covers. From 6-13 the gap shortens to 17-20 with some forcing of the Tuscans, who react immediately with Nwakalor and the former Sorokaite arriving 17-24. Egonu makes four in a row, with two aces, but that’s not enough. The hosts are struggling to get going and reach their maximum advantage on 15-12. The entry of Omoruyi for Sylla and Wolosz for Gennari gives a bit of rhythm to the yellow and blue, not enough to extinguish the ambitions of the bisontine. Sylves and Nwakalor still find good gaps in the wall, while Egonu continues to hammer around 60% efficiency (23 points in the first two sets). To the advantages, after the fifth set point, the Conegliano check.

Decisive tie-break – Santarelli gives confidence to the initial sextet and is reciprocated. Florence feels the blow (13-7), but takes advantage of an empty pass of the home attack to shorten it to 15-13. Gennari also finds two walls and the right times with her companions. Il Bisonte concedes a few more errors and slips back again on a monumental wall of Sylla. The game does not take off in the fourth set, in which it is still Florence to put its head forward (11-15) and to contain Conegliano’s comeback (19-20). Belien goes fast twice (22-24), Egonu and Sylla draw, but Nwakalor finds two more set points. The second is given by the panthers who have to face the fourth tie-break of the season. The tension grows, Florence goes to change the field on 7-10 with an excellent Sylves, Conegliano fails to mend and savors the taste of defeat after almost 2 years of total domination.

