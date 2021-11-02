A13 closed for snow – Ticinonline

World

A13 closed for snow

SAN BERNARDINO

01.11.2021 – 17:500

Between Thusis and San Bernardino the motorway was blocked this afternoon

SAN BERNARDINO (GR) – Disruption to high altitude traffic this afternoon. As expected, the snow dropped below 1500 meters, with heavy snowfalls that forced the authorities to take extreme remedies in the Grisons.

The A13 motorway is blocked from 16.30 between Thusis Sud and San Bernardino, signals the Tcs. Traffic north of the tunnel has slowed down for several hours and major traffic disruptions are expected until tomorrow.

Roadblocks by the Graubünden police have been set up on the motorway to manage traffic.

