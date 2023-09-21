A24 is bringing its best horror list back to the big screen just in time for Halloween

This spooky season is giving A24 fans the chance to once again see their favorite indie horror classics on the big screen. The independent studio is taking over AMC theaters every Wednesday in October with the A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills film series.

Participating US AMC theaters will screen Robert Eggers’ The Witch, one of A24’s first horror releases, on October 4, starring Anya Taylor Joy as an accused witch set in Puritan times, Mia on October 11 Tee West’s slasher Ax and the sci-fi hit film starring Goth will be shown. Under the Skin starring Scarlett Johansson on October 18. AMC will also present a special Director’s Cut version of fan-favorite Midsommar on October 25, director Ari Aster’s Wicker Man-esque film following a troubled Dani, played by Florence Pugh, as she and her friends ‘ Visits a strange sect in the Swedish countryside.

A24 has already established itself in the horror hall of fame with a solid few years of releases like 2022’s Ax, Pearl, Men and Bodies, and this year’s addition Talk to Me, filmmaker brothers Danny and Michael Filippou’s terrifying Inception which critics are calling the best horror film of the year.

The next film for the studio is MaXXXine, the third and final installment of director Ty West’s X trilogy following X and Pearl. The film stars Mia Goth as Maxine, who pursues her dream of becoming a famous actor in Los Angeles after battling death in a dilapidated farmhouse. Although filming began earlier this year, there is no confirmed release date yet.

UK fans don’t need to worry, although screenings will only be available in AMC US theatres, you can stream X for free on Amazon Prime, and rent Midsommar, The Witch and Under the Skin.

