A24 movie with Jennifer Lawrence premieres trailer

Causeway is the new film starring Jennifer Lawrencewhere he will be playing a military engineer returning from Afghanistan after suffering a brain injury caused by an improvised explosive device. In the film, produced by A24 and Apple Films, we will see her try to rebuild her life through post-traumatic stress, while she tries to recover physically and mentally from the ravages of war.

The Oscar winner had told Vogue that while she enjoys the fast pace a Marvel movie can have, she missed “the slow tune of a character-driven story.” Despite his desire to participate in such a film, it was, in his words, “the hardest shoot of his life”, due to the personal and political atmosphere that took place in parallel..

Causeway premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and features the debut of lila neugebauer in the direction. The script is from Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanderswhile Brian Tyree Henry is the co-star.

Causeways. Photo: A24.

Causeway has already aroused the first positive reviews. One such case is that of IndieWire critic David Ehlrich, who has praised the performances of the leads, calling this duo of actors a “prickly, believable couple of people who even the scenes where nothing much happens seem loaded. of a healing electricity.

Sparing no praise, the reviewer added: “These are characters who have held their breath for most of their lives, and there is a powerful humanity in the way they finally give themselves permission to exhale (even if the only scene in the they fight is so fantastic that it left me wishing the rest of the movie hadn’t gone so smoothly).”

The film will be released in limited theaters and will be released via streaming through Apple TV + from November 4. You can see the trailer below.