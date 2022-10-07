A24’s Most Disturbing Movies (‘Death, Death, Death’ Falls Short) – Movie News

For 10 years, the production and distribution company A24 has committed to challenging proposals and has backed projects in the horror genre. Here we review the most disturbing films to accompany the premiere of ‘Death, death, death’.

Since its foundation in 2012, the American company A24 has specialized in the production and distribution of films. In a short time, it has built great prestige by backing some of the most challenging and experimental proposals of recent years, such as identical enemies by Denis Villeneuve and the green knight by David Lowery.

One of their hallmarks is the support and diffusion they have given to horror movies. His films reflect on the concept of fear based on themes such as family, trauma and loss. On the occasion of the premiere at Cinemex and Cinépolis of death, death, deathstarring Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, we bring back the most disturbing films produced by A24.





‘Lamb’



A24 Films



Lambdirected by Valdimar Jóhannsson, is set in rural Iceland and centers on a farming couple (Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Noomi Rapace) who have lost a child and now lead a life of grief and isolation. Only until they discover an unexpected gift bestowed by nature that is soon revealed to be a dangerous and shadowy curse.





‘Saint Maud’



A24 Films



Before participating in The Rings of Power, Morfydd Clark starred in Saint Maud, a hypnotic tale by filmmaker Rose Glass. The film, which deals with the biblical-religious paranormal in the tone of a psychological thriller, centers on a lonely and demure nurse who, after a traumatic tragedy, decides to convert to Christianity as a method of atonement.





‘comes at night’



A24 Films



Following a deadly pandemic, Paul (Joel Edgerton) and his family try to survive inside an isolated cabin. What comes at night? Everything indicates that the enigmatic threat is particularly deadly once the sun goes down. But comes at nightby Trey Edward Shults, is not about monsters, but about how fear and isolation can drive people to commit monstrous acts.





‘The sacrifice of the sacred deer’



A24 Films



Intentionally uncomfortable and alarming, The sacrifice of the sacred deer, from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan. It is a story of permanent revenge; in each action, in each frame, that feeling is breathed that explodes when the father receives perverse instructions about which of his children must die to save the rest of the family.





‘The witch’



A24 Films



The witch, directed by Robert Eggers, is a truly remarkable piece of cinematography. It was the debut film for Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Thomasin, a young woman whose family is exiled and must go live in the woods in 1630s New England. It is there where, after the disappearance of a baby, an ordeal of pain, sacrifice, loss and sin begins.





‘The lighthouse’



A24 Films



Set in 1890, The lighthouse centers on two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) who slowly lose their sanity while secluded on a remote New England island. Shot in crisp black and white, Eggers captures the terrifying claustrophobia of being so completely isolated with nowhere to go.





‘Hereditary: The Devil’s Legacy’



A24 Films



Hereditary: The Devil’s Legacy is the feature film debut that made director Ari Aster one of the strongest voices in contemporary horror. The film, which features a formidable performance by Toni Collette, is a disturbing story about family trauma, the painful process of mourning and a macabre satanic ritual that seeks to materialize the demon Paimon.





‘Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night’



A24 Films



Ari Aster leaves demonic possession behind in favor of an Old Norse celebration in midsummer. The endless sun of the Scandinavian solstice doesn’t stop the horror from flowing as Dani (Florence Pugh) and her friends witness a series of rituals they don’t understand until they find themselves at the victims’ sites.





‘X’



A24 Films



the explosive X by Ti West, starring Mia Goth, is not only a reflection on the cinematographic work itself, but also an exercise in creativity and questioning around violence, pornography and sexuality. The film patiently immerses the viewer in a series of threatening, chaotic and macabre acts.

‘Men’



A24 Films



It would be difficult to frame the third feature film of alex garland in the horror genre. Menu it is something else: strange, dreamlike, delirious. What at first is a vacation in a quiet English countryside soon turns into a descent into the depths of the subconscious of the protagonist (Jessie Buckley) from a violent and traumatic experience of the past.



