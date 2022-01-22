A2a: acquires shares in wind and solar plants from Ardian – Economy

A2a has signed a binding agreement with Ardian to acquire its shareholdings in 3New & Partners, Daunia Calvello and Daunia Serracapriola, relating to a portfolio of wind and photovoltaic parks in Italy with a total power of 335 MW, of which 195 MW pertaining to Ardian. It can be read in a note which indicates a capital value (Equity Value) of 265 million euros. A second agreement was also signed for the 4New portfolio of a total of 157 MW, with an ‘Equity Value’ of 187 million euros.

The two operations, together with the acquisitions of the last 12 months, allow A2a to “anticipate by two years the objectives of increasing the generation of green energy envisaged by our Industrial Plan” from 16 billion to 2030. This was stated by the managing director Renato Mazzoncini. stressing that “in order to free ourselves from foreign dependence in the supply of gas, we need to accelerate the expansion of renewables, a key factor for the ecological transition”. “Our goal – underlines the Manager – is to continue investing in this sector and contribute to the sustainable development of the country”.

“With these plants – continues Mazzoncini – A2a consolidates its position as the second operator in renewables and its presence on the national territory, increasing its activities in Sardinia, Puglia, Lazio and Campania”.

“The operation – he concludes – allows the Group to record significant growth in wind power and advance in photovoltaics.

Furthermore, as envisaged in the 2021-2030 Industrial Plan, the presence in Spain constitutes a first step in the development of renewable plants in other European countries “.