A2A acquires shares in wind and solar plants from Ardian

A2A has signed a binding agreement with Ardian to acquire its shareholdings in 3New & Partners, Daunia Calvello and Daunia Serracapriola, relating to a portfolio of wind and photovoltaic parks in Italy with a total power of 335 MW, of which 195 MW pertaining to Ardian. It can be read in a note which indicates a capital value (Equity Value) of 265 million euros. A second agreement was also signed for the 4New portfolio for a total of 157 MW, with an Equity Value of 187 million euros.

Mazzoncini: we anticipate objectives by 2 years

The acquisition of wind and photovoltaic parks from Ardian for 352 MW of power together with the acquisitions of the last 12 months allows A2A to “advance by two years the objectives of increasing the generation of green energy envisaged by our Industrial Plan” from 16 billion to 2030. This was stated by the managing director Renato Mazzoncini underlining that “to free oneself from foreign dependence in the supply of gas, it is necessary to accelerate the expansion of renewables, a key factor for the ecological transition”. “Our goal – concludes the Manager – is to continue investing in this sector and contribute to the sustainable development of the country”.

A2a consolidates 2nd place in renewables operator

The 4New portfolio is entirely held by a fund managed by Ardian. Of the overall wind and photovoltaic plants for 157 MW, 117 MW are located in Italy and the remaining 40 WW in Spain. “With these plants – comments the managing director Renato Mazzoncini – A2A consolidates its position as the second operator in renewables and its presence on the national territory, increasing its activities in Sardinia, Puglia, Lazio and Campania”.

«The operation – he underlines – allows the Group to record significant growth in wind power and advance in photovoltaics. Furthermore, as envisaged in the 2021-2030 Industrial Plan, the presence in Spain constitutes a first step in the development of Renewable Plants in other European countries “.

Ardian: strong commitment to sustainable investments

As for Ardian, the member of the Executive Committee and Infrastructure Manager Mathias Burghardt recalled that “with the development of the last 15 months, our Italian platforms now have half a gigawatt of assets”.