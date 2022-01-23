A2a bets 452 million on green

A2a buys a package of green assets from the French Ardian fund and, in the midst of the bills emergency, strengthens its presence in renewables, expanding its presence beyond national borders for the first time, specifically in Spain.

The operation is also part of the alliance being studied with the French fund for the creation of a newco in which the renewable assets of the Lombard utility can be transferred. In detail, with this transaction, which is worth a total of 452 million euros, the Lombard utility led by CEO Renato Mazzoncini acquires investments in 3New & Partners, Daunia Calvello and Daunia Serracapriola for 265 million, which make up a portfolio of wind farms and photovoltaic plants in Italy , with a total power of 335 MW, of which 195 MW pertaining to Ardian. Added to this is a second agreement for the 4New portfolio for a total of 157 MW, for a further 187 million. A portfolio, the latter, entirely held by a fund managed by Ardian, with 117 MW located in Italy and the remaining 40 MW in Spain.

Specifically, the wind farms covered by the agreements between A2A and Ardian are located in Sardinia, Puglia, Campania and in the Spanish region of Catalonia, while the photovoltaic ones are located in Puglia, Lazio and in the region of Andalusia.

In this way, and with the contribution of the acquisitions of the last 12 months, A2a is gearing up to “anticipate by two years the objectives of increasing the generation of green energy envisaged by our industrial plan” from 16 billion to 2030, underlines Mazzoncini who is prepares to present the update to the business plan to the financial community and trade unions on Friday 28 January.

The agreement with Ardian has three main developments: it consolidates the presence of A2a in second place in Italy in renewables; allows the group to start the internationalization project decided by Mazzoncini with the entry into the Spanish market and, finally, it is strategic in view of the birth of the newco green with Ardian. A project, the latter, for which due diligence is underway and whose deadline has been set, after a postponement, at the end of March. The group’s intention is to confer these assets in the future newco, which will officially pass to A2a in June. Exactly one year earlier, in June 2021, A2a and Ardian had signed an agreement for the creation of a partnership in the production and sale of electricity worth 4.5 billion, of which the multiutility will be the majority shareholder with 55% ( Ardian will have 45%). A market operation, however, hated by many political parties who have put forward amendments and questions on the matter out of fear that strategic assets could end up “abroad”.

«To free ourselves from foreign dependence on gas supply, we need to accelerate the expansion of renewables, a key factor in the ecological transition. Our goal, concluded the CEO of A2a-, is to continue investing in this sector and contribute to the sustainable development of the country ».