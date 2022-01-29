A2A focuses on Calabria: it is our point of reference in the South

Another 2 billion in investments, to strengthen the commitment to decarbonization, with a total of 18 billion to be used in 10 years, of which 7 for the circular economy and 11 for the energy transition. They are the main pillars of the industrial plan 2021-2030 by A2A that the board of the life company, chaired by Marco Patuano, reviewed and approved. This is an ambitious plan, as he points out Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A, who looks to the whole country. In Calabria – “our third reference region” defined Mazzoncini – the main investment concerns the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of TecnoA, a leading company in the treatment and disposal of industrial waste and managed by the Vrenna group. The TecnoA plant center, located in Crotone, in the locality of Passovecchio, represents national excellence and is authorized to treat approximately 300,000 tons of industrial waste per year. Among the assets acquired there is an inertization plant, a chemical-physical treatment plant for liquid waste, a thermal destroyer for hospital waste and a waste-to-energy plant dedicated to the energy recovery of industrial waste.

Read the complete article in the printed edition of Gazzetta del Sud – Calabria

© All rights reserved