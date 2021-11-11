Business

A2A, the accounts for the first 9 months of 2021

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

A2A ended the January-September period with a net profit attributable to the Group of 394 million euros. According to expectations, 2021 is expected to end with record results

a2a_6A2A released the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, the period ended with revenues for € 6.46 billion, an increase of 34% compared to the accounts for the same period of last year. More than 50% of the increase is attributable to the increase in prices and the growth in volumes sold and traded in the wholesale energy markets, in particular electricity.

The gross operating margin amounted to 959 million euros, an increase of 137 million euros compared to the first nine months of 2020 (+ 16.7%).

A2A ended the January-September period with a net profit attributable to the group of 394 million euros, up by 81% compared to that recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

At the end of September 2021 thenet debto A2A was equal to 3.78 billion euros, up from 3.47 billion at the beginning of the year. During the period, the generation of net cash was positive and equal to 131 million euros.

According to management’s expectations 2021 is expected to end with record economic and financial results. The gross operating margin, in particular, will be between 1.32 and 1.34 billion euros (including approximately 15 million euros of positive non-recurring items). The change in the NFP, expected to increase, will essentially be attributable to the extraordinary transactions concluded during the year and to the growth in investments.


Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Underpaid work – From the Langhe to Puglia, the stories of exploited farm laborers. “I asked for the salary stipulated in the contract: they sent me away”. “Women get 5 euros less than men”

1 week ago

BTP Futura 2033, how the placement is going

19 hours ago

VAT pre-filled: deadline calendar and news 2022

2 weeks ago

$ MANA by Decentraland Boom | There is not only Facebook and Meta …

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button