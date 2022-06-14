A$AP Rocky allegedly cheated on her with the girlfriend of a famous French comedian
This is the new rumor that agitates Internet users.
An unexpected love triangle. Impossible not to know: Rihanna is pregnant and does not fail to parade in the most improbable outfits of pregnancy to underline it. But the singer, who was thought to be inseparable from her companion A$AP Rocky, finds herself in the grip of a terrible rumor. In the United States, it is claimed that the rapper cheated on the native of Barbados and mother of his future child.
At Fashion Week
It was on Twitter that a publication notably set fire to the powder. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are no longer together. Rihanna left him after spotting him cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, we read there. The event would have occurred during the last Paris Fashion Week. Known in the fashion world, Amina Muaddi has collaborated with several personalities, including Kendall Jenner and… Rihanna. By us, she was notably seen on the arm of comedian Fary, with whom she is in a relationship. It remains to be seen whether this rumor is destined to be confirmed.
wait let me sum it up:
-Riri pregnant and in love with Asap
-Amina Muaddi collab with Riri for her beautiful shoes
-Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna with Amina
-Amina is with Fary.
-Fary just learned of his gow’s deception and Riri cleared Asap…wow what a dark quagmire pic.twitter.com/mDLrIKgzIH
—Lida Shinobu (@Miiikvsa) April 15, 2022
nah really? ? He cheats on Rihanna with her?? 😭#Rihanna #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/225NiXxYBF
— Devilish (@Devilishxgirl_) April 14, 2022