A$AP Rocky and Rihanna more glued than ever in a New York nightclub

A$AP and his wife seem very complicit despite the rapper’s run-ins with the American justice system and this was proven again last Saturday (September 10) in a New York nightclub.

A$AP and Riri at the Canary Club in Manhattan

Even if the public of the singer would wait for her new musical releases, this one seems more concentrated towards other projects. In recent weeks, we have seen him launch a collaboration “Ketchup or Makeup” for its cosmetics brand Fendi Beauty.

She was also spotted helping staff at a restaurant she ate late with her friends. But early on Saturday, she went to have fun with her lover at a club in downtown Manhattan. According to the TMZ media, they stayed there for about an hour chatting with their friends, just to soak up the atmosphere of the place.

Several short videos of the couple circulate where we see A$AP firmly hold the hand of his beloved, so as not to lose it in the process. We also see A$AP greet many men he knows, his face beaming and clearly happy to see people he is familiar with.

As for the performer Umbrella, she could be seen seated behind her man, elegant and making no abrupt gestures. We also see big names in music such as the hitmaker Testingwho also came to greet and kiss the couple.