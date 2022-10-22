A$AP Rocky and Rihanna reportedly cut ties with Kanye West

The fact that Ye brought up a supposed infidelity ofA$AP Rocky, while he is in a relationship with Rihanna, does not pass. The headliner of A$AP Mob would have decided to cut ties with the artist.

A$AP Rocky mad at Kanye West?

If neither A$AP Rocky nor Rihanna will have publicly expressed themselves on this delicate subject, the media Urban Islandz nevertheless suggests that the couple reportedly made the decision to distance themselves from Ye. In question, the allegations West signed recently on Instagram, before his account was suspended: “Ambush sucks. Rocky ab**** Yoon. Next. »

If a good number of Internet users will not have grasped the reference, it would nevertheless seem that Yoon is in fact Yoon Ahn, the designer of the fashion brand Ambush Designs, accused by Ye of having had a relationship with Rocky.

In fact, reputable sources close to RiRi would have slipped to Urban Islandz that the fashion mogul had now become persona non grata, A$AP Rocky having felt betrayed by Kanye’s slip-up: “They haven’t talked about the lie he told and believe me A$AP is really mad at him because it’s like he attacked his relationship with Rihanna, like the guy is trying to ruin their relationship. They no longer speak to each other and it is unlikely that their recent recordings will see the light of day. »