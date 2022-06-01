A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share their clothes… Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are well engaged…

June 1, 2022

Rachel Zegler in “Hunger Games”, it’s confirmed

She gave a clue yesterday, and it’s official today: actress Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel to the saga Hunger Games.

“Like everyone else, I discovered Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everyone else, I knew I was seeing a star who will rule the screen for a generation. Lucy Gray is perfect for her as an actress: the character is strong, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, sensitive and loving. Rachel will make this role unforgettable, ”said Francis Lawrence, the director of the feature film, to Deadline.

The film will be based on the book by the author of the saga, Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share dressing room

New dad A$AP Rocky has shared a little fashion secret about his relationship with Rihanna. They wear the same clothes.

“It seems natural to me. We just happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of effort for us to force ourselves to wear complementary outfits before we left the house. Sometimes we match on a t-shirt, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt she likes, I expect it to be stolen… But then I get it back,” he explained to Dazed.