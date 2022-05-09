A$AP Rocky and Rihanna would they have married in secret as the last clip of the rapper suggests?

This burning question put aside, A$AP Rocky, who directed the clip himself, offered us a real quality visual work as usual. Set on the streets of the Bronx (observant fans deduced it was filmed last summer, based on paparazzi photos from the time and the absence of a baby bump from Rihanna), we can see big block parties growing between iconic New York fire hydrants, a meeting at a hair salon, the rapper courting his beloved in sequined pants gold dress and the couple relaxing on a classic Big Apple fire escape, dressed in brightly colored furs designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Rihanna as a guest star

But the real star of the show is Rihannawhose look is everything you would expect from the most stylish woman in the world (or, as A$AP could say, of a fashion killa). Towards the end of the video, she steps out in a stunning outfit that includes a silk durag, leather bustier, matching pants, all accessorized with an ankle-length brown leather coat lined in shearling. Whether the video is meant to announce their upcoming nuptials or not, we can all agree that when it comes to style, the couple more than served their purpose. Next step ? The arrival of the baby.

Translation by Sophie Brindel