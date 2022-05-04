Entertainment

A$AP Rocky announces his official comeback…with Rihanna

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Riri is baaack! Or rather, A$AP. The rapper has just announced the upcoming release of a new title featuring his sweetheart, Rihanna.

Nice surprise for A$AP Rocky fans: this one announced his return this Tuesday, May 3, officially announcing the upcoming release of a new unreleased title. The little extra that is actually huge news? Rihanna, his companion (also pregnant to the point), will be there : the couple apparently worked on a love featuring between the two artists.

“A Ghetto Love Story”

On Instagram, we discover a post from the future dad accompanied by a cinematographic and vintage visual. We see the two lovebirds posing for a sound that seems to be titled DMB, and nicknamed “A Ghetto Love Tale”Where “A Ghetto Love Story”.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks.

These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

A surprise outing even though the musical return of Rihanna is eagerly awaited by the public of the singer from Barbados, and that A$AP Rocky is in trouble with the law – the rapper is accused of having shot an individual, and weapons were found at his home.

Busy period for the couple, who, however, seem to have lost nothing of their creativity, and whose each work is awaited with passion by the fans.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

It looks beautiful: This was the selection process for Francisca Lachapel’s wedding dress

4 mins ago

Korean nails, perfect for a romantic and feminine style

14 mins ago

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: trailer is praised by critics after the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2” | James Cameron | Sam Worthington | Zoe Saldana | Films

16 mins ago

Megan Thee Stallion gives middle finger to Supreme Court bill

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button