A$AP Rocky announces his official comeback…with Rihanna

Riri is baaack! Or rather, A$AP. The rapper has just announced the upcoming release of a new title featuring his sweetheart, Rihanna.

Nice surprise for A$AP Rocky fans: this one announced his return this Tuesday, May 3, officially announcing the upcoming release of a new unreleased title. The little extra that is actually huge news? Rihanna, his companion (also pregnant to the point), will be there : the couple apparently worked on a love featuring between the two artists.

“A Ghetto Love Story”

On Instagram, we discover a post from the future dad accompanied by a cinematographic and vintage visual. We see the two lovebirds posing for a sound that seems to be titled DMB, and nicknamed “A Ghetto Love Tale”Where “A Ghetto Love Story”.

A surprise outing even though the musical return of Rihanna is eagerly awaited by the public of the singer from Barbados, and that A$AP Rocky is in trouble with the law – the rapper is accused of having shot an individual, and weapons were found at his home.

Busy period for the couple, who, however, seem to have lost nothing of their creativity, and whose each work is awaited with passion by the fans.