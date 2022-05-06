A$AP Rocky asks for Rihanna’s hand in amazing new music video

Pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stars in her latest music video.

There’s even marriage in this totally amazing last clip.

Talented and ultra-creative rapper, Rakim Mayers, alias A$AP Rocky never misses an opportunity to impress us with clips that are each more original than the next. Very elaborate and ingenious, the visuals of his videos immerse us completely in his universe, and this last clip, shot in the Bronx, is no exception to the rule.

In a relationship with the princess of pop and soon-to-be dad, A$AP Rocky declares his love for her and stages their wedding in his latest song entitled “DMB”.

In the clip, we can see the most fashionable couple of the moment strolling through the streets of New York dressed in outfits that are both original and extravagant.

Very close and more in love than ever, the two lovebirds kiss and say yes during a fictitious wedding where both wear grillz, one proposing ” Would you marry me “the other respondent” I want it “.

A clip that should definitively silence all the rumors concerning the adultery of A$AP Rocky, who we see, on several occasions, leaving prison, warmly awaited by the beautiful Rihanna who jumps into his arms, subtle allusion which proves that nothing can separate them.

We can also translate certain words of the rapper who declares to his dear and tender ” I was lost but I found you […] I fell in love with you, I won’t let no other dude trymy baby “.

This new clip announces the upcoming release of a new album by the rapper. Rihanna meanwhile, is now totally dedicated to her Fenty Beauty brand and the arrival of her first child.

