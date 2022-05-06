A$AP Rocky finally unveils his music video in collaboration with Rihanna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky credit:Bang Showbiz

A$AP Rocky has unveiled his highly anticipated new single “DMB” along with the music video for the track featuring Rihanna. The latter, who is expecting her first child with Rocky, plays an important role in this five-minute video which shows the couple facing life’s obstacles and having a good time in an urban and luxurious atmosphere. A$AP Rocky directed and produced this clip. “DMB” is an abbreviation of “Dat’s My Bitch”.

The track was produced by Lord Flacko, Skepta, Shlohmo, Hector Delgado and Kelvin Krash, along with help from D33J.

In addition, the rumors of separation between the two stars have recently been strongly denied. A rumor had circulated that the American artist had cheated on the Barbadian singer with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer. A source, however, told TMZ that the rumor was “100%” false and that the couple was “fine” despite the waves caused by the false story. In addition, Amina and Rihanna are two good friends, the singer having hired the designer to work on several collections of the Fenty brand. Rihanna is expecting her first child with the rapper.