A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna in New Music Video Amid Illicit Activities

When you’re in a relationship with Rihanna, you have to do things big and A$AP Rocky has understood this well. During the summer of 2021, stolen photos that you may remember showed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in a stairwell in New York and suggested that a clip was going to come out… Long months later, the long-awaited song (“DMB”) and video have finally been unveiled.

The single’s cover advertises the title with the acronym DMB which stands for “Dat $ Mah B! *sh”. We will do without translation. The music video features a love story set in drugs and money laundering. The clip was shot long before Rihanna’s pregnancy and we can see her picking up her boyfriend at the police station to pay his bail in cash.

In the midst of all this action, A$AP Rocky does something unexpected: he proposes to his better half thanks to a grillz that says “Marry-me”. Rihanna also wears one where you can read “I do” (I want it). Then we see the singer marry the rapper in a bloody wedding dress.

