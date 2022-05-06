A$AP Rocky references Chris Brown in his new song – La Nouvelle Tribune

A$AP Rockythe companion of the star of the music from Barbados Rihanna talk about him again. A few days ago, A$AP Rocky made headlines after he was arrested by police and then A$ap Rocky has been freed. For a few hours the people press has been talking about‘A$AP Rocky which refers to Chris Brownthe ex of Rihanna in his new song “DMB”.

In his new song “DMB”, A$AP Rocky wink at Chris Brown. The music video for A$AP Rocky’s new song was released yesterday and already has over three million views and over sixteen thousand comments on the Youtube video platform at the time of writing this article. The clip features the wedding of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna who is currently carrying her baby.

In his new release, the American rapper affirms that he does not beat (his companion’s note, the word used is cruder). The rapper is probably referring to Chris Brown who assaulted Rihanna while they were together. As a reminder, Chris Brown was sentenced to 5 years probation and community service after the latter assaulted the music star Rihanna. He later admitted his wrong as he admitted the incident made him feel like a monster.