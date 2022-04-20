A$AP Rocky: Rihanna’s boyfriend arrested in a shooting investigation

While returning from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna, about to give birth, A$AP Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles airport. Contacted by the American media, his lawyer confirmed the arrest of his client, for a dark case dating back to last year.

A$AP Rocky should be having the best time of his life, but the disappointments multiply for the rapper. A few days ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky found themselves in the middle of an affair of infidelity, while a user dropped a bomb on his Twitter page. According to her information, the singer would have left the father of her future child, after learning that he had committed adultery with the famous designer Amina Muaddi. If the two artists remained silent during the controversy, the Web ignited, so much so that Amina Muaddi took hold of her social networks to deny the rumors and close the debate.

In the process, the Internet user at the origin of the scandal had finally apologized on Twitter, explaining that he had been misinformed. “Last night I made the stupid decision to tweet some information I had received. […] I would therefore like to formally apologize to all parties involved in my actions for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions on my tweets and any harm they have caused“, he had written.

ghosts of the past

Far from any controversy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky flew to Barbados, the native lands of the singer who should soon give birth to her first child. Back in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old rapper was arrested by authorities at the Los Angeles airport. The reason ? An investigation opened in connection with a shooting which took place last year at Vista Del Mar and Selma, and in which the partner of Rihanna would be involved.

According to information from NBC News, the victim of the shooting survived and explained to the authorities that the rapper and two other people would have him “shot it three or four times and thinks one of the bullets hit his left hand“. A new affair which A$AP Rocky would certainly have done well without, he who had been imprisoned in Stockholm, after a fight in the middle of the street against a certain Mustafa Jafari…