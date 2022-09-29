A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend victim of sexual assault by his fans (video)

It is a rather unusual scene that occurred during the concert of A$AP Rocky, the companion of the Barbadian singer Rihanna and father of her son born on May 13th.

Indeed, A$AP Rocky was the victim of S3xue| from his fans during his concert at Rolling Loud, in New York City, United States.

A return… shocking!

If this New York concert was supposed to celebrate A$AP Rocky’s big comeback on the American music scene, it took a shocking turn.

Indeed, by wanting to share a good time with his audience in need of his warmth, an a priori healthy intention, it must be said that things have gone wrong. To the point of reaching a certain animosity.

Sure enough, A$AP Rocky’s body was groped by his female and male fans. Thus profaning the private property of the megastar of American music, Rihanna.

One thing is certain, Rihanna will not appreciate these images that have gone viral on the web.

The video…

However, far from having been a cakewalk, the rapper and spouse of Rihanna admitted to having suffered because it is actually an assault. He said he had pressed genitals. A pain of which we prefer to avoid the details…

For the moment, no public and official release from his wife Rihanna has been made on social networks.

