A$AP Rocky yearns to stay authentic with Rihanna

The interview ofA$AP Rocky on Drink Champs aired a few hours ago. For two hours and 12 minutes, fans were able to listen to the “Distorted Records” singer discuss topics ranging from his collaborations with Mercer and Price to his preparation for his fast-approaching duties as a father.

Pretty Flacko is the latest artist to appear on “Drink Champs”

During his interview with NORE and DJ EFNthe hosts turn the conversation to the former’s relationship with his longtime wife, Neri Santiago. The latter was documented on WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition.

Rocky, who was familiar with the show, praised his interviewer saying, ” I could see the reality between you two and stuff like that and I could really tell, like, you’ve been through some stuff together, you’ve been through a journey and it’s real. »

rocky and his girlfriend also went through hardships. As a reminder, a few weeks ago, they were plagued by rumors of infidelity which were quickly denied. Then, it wasn’t long before another disaster struck the couple. In effect, A$AP was arrested at LAX for his alleged involvement in a Hollywood shooting late last year.

” And that’s what I aspire to keep “, said the native of New York to NORE about his own relationship with Rih. ” Just real genuine shit, just f*ck what the outside world has to do, f*ck what the outside world thinks and stuff like that. It’s really about understanding between two things – you and your partner. “, he concluded.