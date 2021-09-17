Selenza Gomez was recently seen getting intimate with her colleague

The very young actress and singer Selena Gomez has recently returned to social media after a hiatus. Singer Gomez has just released her first Spanish EP, Revelación, which is doing very well. But she also started a project as an actress. She will be one of the three main characters in “Only Murders in the Building”. It is an upcoming American comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The series will consist of ten episodes and will premiere on Hulu in 2021.

It is during the filming of this film that the singer meets Aaron Dominguez, young actor. The two co-stars shot scenes in New York City and were seen in intimate moments between them. This fact hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether this is Gomez’s new real-life love interest.

The actress immediately denied the rumors about the alleged relationship. In the interview Selena al Los Angeles Times she was a bit annoyed by some comments and specified: “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to go out with me!’ But I think that people only care because I’m young, so after the older I get older the less they will care “then the singer continued with:” For now I’m fine! I’m actually thankful I’m not busy with anyone right now, ”effectively putting an end to all the gossip.

Selena Gomez boyfriend: caught with Aaron Dominguez, love or just friendship?

Gomez talked a little bit about what the show will look like during an Instagram live last month: “The show is really, really fun,” he said. “It’s kind of a dramatic comedy, so there are moments that are real and then there are other moments that are complete chaos and hilarious. I’m working with Steve Martin and Martin Short, they are really great people to be with ”.