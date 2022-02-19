Aaron Donald imposed conditions to return with the 2022 Super Bowl champions

The defensive star of the Los Angeles Rams announced the terms in which he could wear the blue and yellow jersey again. Will Sean McVay’s team get him back?

The memory of obtaining the ring of Super Bowl LVI is still cool for fans of Los Angeles Ramswho after the victory against Cincinnati Bengals could go out to the streets to celebrate the second title in the history of the angelina franchise.

But while everything is gibberish for them these days, planning for the next season in the Sean McVay team has its complications, as several of its starters are expected to test free agency this offseason.

And despite not being a free agent, the future of one of his greatest figures, the defensive tackle Aaron Donald, not yet insured. Why? The former first overall pick for the Rams set his conditions to return to wear the colors of the Los Angeles team.

The conditions for Aaron Donald to return to play with the Rams

According to TMZ, the graduate from the University of Pittsburgh was blunt in his conditions to play again with the Rams next season, after winning his first ring in his career: “I will enjoy this moment first. If everyone comes back, I come back. OBJ, Von Miller, those players. make it reall,” the defensive star declared. Off to work Les Snead!