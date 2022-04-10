Sports

Aaron Judge demanded more millions of salary from the Yankees

Prior to the start of the Opening Game enters yankees and Red Sox, all attention was on Aaron Judgewho was negotiating at the last minute a possible Contract extensionwhich in the end was not carried out since the New York directive did not reach the price.

Later, general manager Brian Cashman summoned journalists to a press conference to detail what happened in the failed negotiations between the Judge and the New York organization. Judge ended up turning down a $213.5 million, seven-year contract, or an annual salary of $30.5 million.

According to sources at NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, the reason Aaron Judge didn’t agree to sign the Bombers’ offer was because he wanted to be guaranteed more years of service, along with a higher salary. According to these versions, the lanky 29-year-old slugger wanted a deal for minimum nine seasons and US$36 million salary annually.

According to Cashman, both sides would resume negotiations sometime next winter when Judge could hear offers from each of the 30 major league teams as a free agent.

In six MLB seasons in pinstripes, Judge has hit .276/386/.554 with 158 home runs and 366 RBIs.

