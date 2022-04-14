Aaron Judge is calm despite the boos | baseball 123

Luis Alvarado De Sousa / @AlvaradoDeSousa

Aaron Judge has been one of the idols of the New York Yankees fans, since his emergence as a rookie. But all this time with the franchise, he’s also made clear to her the demands that come with wearing pinstripes in the Bronx.

Live a cold moment with the wood and after his denial about the renewal, the fans of the Bombers have not saved anything. In the Blue Jays shutout against the Yankees in Game 1 of the series, boos poured down from the stands at Yankee Stadium. But this does not seem to worry the Mules outfielder.

“It’s not unusual,” Judge said. “I have been listening to it since 2016. That is nothing new. Nothing new,” explained the patrolman in an interview for journalist Ryan Chichester. This situation does not even seem to generate noise in the leadership of the Yankees. It is well known by the New York Mulos and Mets that the city’s fans are demanding and show no mercy.

“After a great weekend series and you have a Monday crowd, you tend to hear those things,” manager Aaron Boone said. “The booing sometimes drowns out some of the cheering, especially in a game where we didn’t generate much. That sometimes goes with playing. I am not worried. Judgey has a lot of support out there”, declared the manager of the Bronx Mulos.

Aaron Judge is batting .222 with four hits, two runs scored, no RBIs and a stolen base. The important Yankees slugger will seek to find solutions to return to his usual offensive production.