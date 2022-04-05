Aaron Judge prefers Carlos Beltran leave the Astros’ sign-stealing thing in the past

TAMPA, Fla. — There are a lot of things Puerto Rican Carlos Beltran needs to do once he begins his job as the New York Yankees’ new broadcaster on Monday.

Familiarize yourself with YES Network settings. Feel comfortable with your fellow broadcasters. Find the rhythm that works for the air as an analyst.

One thing you don’t need to do, according to Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge, is talk to the team about his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Beltrán played for Houston that year they beat the Yankees in the American League Championship Series en route to their first World Series title. After the news broke much later, New York players lashing out at the Astros, when Judge claimed they “cheated and didn’t earn it.”

“In my opinion, I don’t think he needs to tell us anything,” Judge said Sunday. “I respect Beltrán a lot, he helped me a lot during his time here as a player. I learned many good lessons. He spent a lot of quality time talking to me about the sport, the mental side of the game, his approaches and how to be a good teammate.”

The Puerto Rican retired as a player after the 2017 season. He played with the Yankees in 2014, 2015 and part of 2016.

“I’d love to talk to him,” Judge said. “I haven’t seen him in a long time. Just to get a chance to catch up and see what he’s been up to, because we’re going to see him a lot throughout the year. I am looking forward to having him back, because he was an important part of this team, an important person in baseball and what he brings to the sport and what he will help the YES Network will be a big thing.”

In an interview on YES Network, Carlos Beltrán indicated that the championship achieved by the Houston Astros, the team he belonged to in 2017, was tainted. (Archive)

In an interview that will air Monday on the YES Network, Beltran said there is a blemish on the Astros’ title.

“Looking back now, yes, we crossed a line,” Beltran said. “We all did what we did. Looking back, we were wrong.”

Beltrán was named the manager of the Mets before the 2020 season, but never managed a game after being fired due to the scandal.

Judge said he is looking to the future and not back to 2017.

“I can’t speak for everyone, for the group, but I think the things that we need to focus on this year and the things that we need to do are more important than anything that’s happened in the past,” Judge said.