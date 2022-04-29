Sports

Aaron Judge, Yankees complete sweep of Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer after Baltimore’s fifth error of the game and the rising New York Yankees beat the lackluster Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.

Judge hit his fifth home run two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo made his second error by mishandling DJ LeMahieu’s ground ball.

After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge sent his homer into the stands to left-center field.

Judge also tied it with a hit and Anthony Rizzo singled in the lead into New York’s four-run drive in the fifth inning, in which all the runs were unearned.

Marwin Gonzalez had an RBI double, and Judge singled off Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann (1-1).

Miguel Castro (2-0) overcame a bases-loaded predicament in the fifth. Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga left two runners stranded in the sixth inning and pitched 1 1/3 innings before the Yankees pulled away on the scoreboard.

For the Yankees, Venezuelan Marwin González 3-1, one run scored, two produced.

For the Orioles, the Venezuelan Rougned Odor 5-3, one run scored, one RBI. Dominicans Jorge Mateo 4-1 and Kelvin Gutiérrez 5-2, one RBI.

