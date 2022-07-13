Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara cast for next season

black-mirrorthe harrowing dystopian series broadcast on Netflix, will be back for a sixth season, with a new cast.

New faces for a new season. The sixth season of black-mirror, announced last May, has an enticing cast. Aaron Paul, actor breaking BadKate Mara (Fantastic Four), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadfull) will thus participate in these new episodes, indicates this Wednesday variety. But also Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Paapa Essiedu (I may destroy you), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (Press Play), Auden Thornton (This is Us) and and Anjana Vasan (Killing Eve).

Season 6 will have more episodes than season 5 broadcast in 2019, also specifies the American media. It must be said that this last season only had three episodes. We met Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus there.

“Collapsed Societies”

In May 2020, series creator Charlie Brooker somewhat overwhelmed by the pandemicand a reality that sometimes joined his fictions a little, had confided that he then felt unable to think about a sequel to his successful series.

“Right now, I don’t know who would want to watch stories about collapsing societies so I’m not working on new episodes of Black Mirror”, he explained in an interview with the magazine RadioTimes.

He seems to have rediscovered the desire to tell harrowing dystopian stories in his series. Broadcast on Netflix since 2011, black-mirror had its share of traumatic episodes, skillfully playing on the excesses of our societies obsessed with surveillance, social networks, video games or reality TV.