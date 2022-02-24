Aaron Rodgers and his controversial post on Instagram that has shaken everyone

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 gestures as he walks off the field after losing in the NFC Playoff Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, WISCONSIN. Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers It did not have the season finale that I imagined in 2021after amassing 4,115 passing yards, throwing 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, leading the Green Bay Packers to capture the NFC North Division title and even to achieve the best record in the entire National Conference, earning the right to receive playoffs at home and a bye week.

Even though it was kind of a consolation prize, Rodgers was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season.his second consecutive award, in fact (since he also won it in 2020) reinforcing the fact that his quality and performance cannot be questioned.

However, once again the San Francisco 49ers were his stone in his shoe and in the divisional playoff gamethe Californian team became his nemesis, beating Green Bay 13-10, jettisoning his postseason dreams for the third time throughout his career and without being able to get even.

While his controversial statements after the abrupt end of the postseason for him they hinted that if a reconstruction was coming within the Packers they would not count on him, implying that he could continue his career elsewheredespite being 37 years old. This began to generate, among other things, debates, rumors and speculations as a possible exchange with the Denver Broncos.

But after his most recent Instagram post, Aaron Rodgers made everyone seriously speculate, not only about what his plans are to play in 2022 but if his career has come to an end. By using the hashtag #MondayNightGratutide in which the quarterback thanked his teammates, coaches and his ex-partner for what they have done for him last season and throughout his career.

“To my teammates, past and present, you are the icing on the beautiful cake that we call our job: soccer. The friendships we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so grateful for the role each of you have played in making my life so much better.” wrote. “I love you guys, and I appreciate the memories we’ve created. To everyone else, please spread love and gratitude, beautiful people, and read a book from time to time too while you’re at it. Love and peace“.

Rodgers’ post only added to speculation about the drama surrounding his future in Green Bay. and if we add to this topic that at some point in the last offseason handled the possibility that Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst and the quarterback had a discrepancy for rumors of not hesitating to trade Rodgers. Although rough edges were smoothed out between the two, there is nothing certain. But that is not all.

But on the Pat McAfee showin the broadcast of this Tuesday, February 22, Rodgers explained that he was coming off a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was “intense gratitude.”. And although he explains the reason for his message, in any case it is not entirely clear what his next steps will be.

Rodgers is under contract with Green Bay through the end of the 2022 season with a guaranteed $26.8 million salary. and his deal with the Packers could only be dissolved seven days before the end of the 2023 season, according to spotrac.com.

The start-up of the league, with respect to 2022, begins on March 16, although teams are already allowed to evaluate and propose trades.

Rodgers told reporters after receiving his latest MVP trophy (the fourth in his career) at the NFL Honors event on February 9, in which he said thatthat he wasn’t “afraid to quit” or “move on”once again, having fans guessing what’s next.

