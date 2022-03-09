Aaron Rodgers and why it doesn’t make sense that he’s the highest paid QB in history

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field against the San Francisco 49ers on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

the soap opera of Aaron Rodgers it’s finally overbecause according to the reporter of the NFL Network, Ian Rapportthe quarterback will sign a deal for four seasons and 200 million dollars to continue linked until 2025 with the Green Bay Packersbecoming not only the highest paid quarterback in NFL history but also the player in general Have the highest salary ever.

Of that agreement of 200 million, according to Rapoport, mentions that 153 million dollars are guaranteed for the new millionaire quarterback. The rumor of his arrival in Denver is eliminatedthen the The Broncos this Tuesday announced a mega trade with the Seattle Seahawks to seize the services of the star passer Russell Wilson.

The part that makes sense with this deal is that Rodgers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, with 4,115 yards, completing 68.9 percent of his passes. (the third highest percentage of his entire career) with 37 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions.

These numbers resulted in the quarterback was named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row; however, the 2021 season for Rodgers with the Packers was not hunky-dory, as a controversy with the subject of vaccination, since he lied about having applied it, costing him later to miss a game due to the COVID-19 protocol of the NFL and his refusal to participate in the preseason, with an atrocious debut in Week 1.

The part that doesn’t make sense is that Rodgers is coming off a disappointing performance in the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, with just 225 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.a 13-10 loss to the Californians and, with dthose fortunate statements at the end of the season, saying that he did not want to be part of a reconstruction of the club if they thought to go that route after the painful elimination in the postseason.

Perhaps part of the above is not so delicate, But when you’re talking about a four-year, $200 million deal for a quarterback who’s 38, and that when the NFL disputes its final weeks, he will be turning 39. Rodgers isn’t going to get any faster or get more power in his arm. from here to the conclusion of the pact that Rapoport speaks of.

Apparently, money has turned out to be the key to solve all problems, Well, Rodgers spent the most recent offseason fighting with the team.. Speculation circulated suggesting Rodgers was frustrated with Packers management and wanted to leave.

Rodgers finally modified his contract to make it easier for him to leave the team at the end of the 2021 season. Rodgers was believed to accomplish that by asking the team for a trade, but he reportedly opted to stay. And after a poor debut in Week 1, for not having participated in a single snap during the preseason, the passer gave Green Bay fans some hope.

Rodgers and top management reportedly communicated better during the season. Rodgers admitted it and said that he had “good conversations” with the club after the season. For the first time all year, it seemed possible that Rodgers would sign at least another season in Green Bay. He did more than that, signing a big contract that should keep him in Green Bay for the rest of his career.

This deal results in other consequences, such as freeing up salary-cap space andThe Packers are going to use the franchise tag on All-Star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Another of the derivations on this agreement is the situation of the young quarterback, Jordan Love, taken by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and that given Rodgers’ instability due to disputes with the club, in 2022 he was going to get the opportunity, but now he is in limbo and could look for an opportunity elsewhereWell, at least until 2025 Rodgers is assured of a place as a starter.

There is no doubt that when Aaron Rodgers decides to announce his retirement from the NFL will have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Famebut ensure that a quarterback who at 38 signs a four-year contract for a record amount is going to play according to the money he is going to receiveIt may seem foolhardy, but only time will tell.

