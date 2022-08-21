Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan openly criticized Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers has had a pretty hectic few months. The Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn’t been one to shy away from controversy, offering interesting insights on topics ranging from COVID to the use of psychedelics.

More recently, the quarterback openly threw his young receivers under the bus by pointing out their shortcomings in training. But there is one topic the NFL superstar seems to want to avoid. And that is her relationship with her family.

It is an open secret that Rodgers shares an estranged relationship with his family. The quarterback and his family members have rarely spoken about the matter, but from what we can understand, it was the Packers star’s decision to isolate himself.

There are multiple theories behind their estrangement. While some speculate that he has to do with his controversial comments about Christianity, some suggest that he has to do with his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Munn, known for her roles in movies like “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “The Newsroom,” was apparently not well received by the Packers quarterback’s family. After her split, Munn was asked about the family dynamic while she was appearing on Sirius XM. ‘Andy Cohen live’:

“I have avoided talking about him for a long time. I knew a brother, the one who was on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jordan. I was a friend of Jordan. I met the parents only a couple of times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents or a brother for eight months.”

While there didn’t seem to be any spite in Munn’s comments, the Packers quarterback’s brother didn’t miss an opportunity to criticize Munn while speaking to US Weekly:

“I will say I have no idea why he’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get it.”

Aaron Rodgers skipped his brother Jordan’s wedding invitation

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly still not speaking to his family. While some suggested he and his brother Jordan had mended ties, the Packers star’s absence from Jordan’s wedding spoke volumes.

According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, his older brother, Aaron Rodgers, was nowhere to be seen. The source noted that the brothers are not speaking yet.

“There is still a family break… (They have not) reconciled or repaired their relationship.”

Jordan, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance on the hit television show ‘The Bachellorete’, said that the situation was not ideal, but that he had accepted it.

