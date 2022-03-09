Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he is returning to play for the Green Bay Packers

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback also noted that the deal has not been finalized or signed yet.

GREEN BAY — The beautiful mystery tour will continue. Aaron Rodgers not done with Green Bay Packers yet, and now there is a real chance that the four times NFL Most Valuable Player Finish your run where you started.

Rodgers announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will return to the packers for the 2022 campaign.

The parties are working on a new contract that will lessen its impact against the salary cap by 2022, while providing Rodgers38 years old, contractual clarity well into his 40s.

RodgersHowever, he said that an agreement has not been signed or agreed upon.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clarify a few things; YES, I will be playing for the @packers next year, however, reports that I have signed a contract are inaccurate, as well as the terms of the alleged contract that I ‘signed’. I am very excited to return #year18,” he posted.

The probabilities of packers to reach the superbowl improved from 15-1 to 12-1 on Tuesday at Caesars Sportsbook, which has placed Green Bay as a favorite in NFC.

Rodgers promised to avoid a lengthy decision-making process, and now the general manager Brian Gutekunst –once, part of the dissatisfaction of Rodgers with the organization– you can put together your plan to build another contender of superbowl.

It means that jordan lovewho is entering his third season of NFLyou’ll have to wait at least another year to get a shot at the starting job. Rodgers sat for three years behind Brett Favre before assuming the offensive reins.

It was the decision of Gutekunst to recruit Love in 2020 that put the future of Rodgers with the team in doubt. Shortly after the selection of Sees it pick, Rodgers reiterated his desire not only to play into his 40s, but to play for the packers. However, he said he realized “it might not be a reality at this point,” adding, “I’m just not sure how it all works at this point.”

Later, during the 2020 campaign, Rodgers described his future as a “beautiful mystery”, and shortly after the defeat of the NFC Championship Game against the eventual champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneersincluded himself among players with uncertain futures.

What followed was an offseason boycott — he missed practice, organized team activities and a minicamp — during which time ESPN reported that Rodgers I was so upset with them packers that he told some within the organization that he would never play for the franchise again.

Upon his return on the eve of training camp, Rodgers signed a restructured contract that eliminated the final year of the agreement, for the 2023 season, facilitating a potential divorce at the end of the 2021 season.

throughout the summer, Rodgers detailed his list of complaints, which essentially boiled down to this: “I want to be a part of conversations that affect my ability to do my job.” Gutekunst brought in wide receiver Randall Cobb back to Green Bayat the request of Rodgers, and it was the beginning of an improvement in the relationship between the quarterback and the front office. In fact, throughout the season, Rodgers offered unsolicited praise for the moves made by Gutekunstincluding a series of signings to veterans such as cornerback Raul Douglas and the linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

After the loss to the San Francisco 49ers who ended his campaign in NFC Divisional Roundthe packers maintained their desire to retain Rodgers with the team until his retirement. the head coach matt lafleur he said the team “would be crazy if we didn’t want him back here.”

One day later LaFleur said that feeling extended to Gutekunstto the team president, Mark Murphyand the director of operations Russ Ball.

“We are on the same page, here,” offered LaFleur. “There is no discussion.”

When the offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos in January, sparked speculation that Rodgers I could migrate there. The broncos were one of the clubs that expressed interest in acquiring Rodgers in trade during the past offseason.

Rodgers he said he did not want to be part of a reconstruction process. Given the problems of packers against the salary cap — entering the offseason nearly $45 million over the cap and without the wide receiver Dave Adams under contract– that could be the case. So Rodgers should have received guarantees Gutekunstthat he would be in front of another contender.

Player MVP’s Peyton Manning 5 Aaron Rodgers 4 Tom Brady 3 Brett Favre 3 Jim Brown 3 Johnny Unitas 3 — ESPN Stats & Information

The packers They have won 13 games in each of the past three seasons, but with their 39 wins combined, they set a record for the NFL for the most wins in a span of three seasons without reaching a superbowl.

Last season, Rodgers broke the franchise mark Favre of 442 career touchdown passes, ending the season with 449. Depending on how long he plays, Rodgers will have the possibility of breaking several other of the brands of Favreincluding passing yards.

The campaign of MVP from Rodgers in 2021 was also marked by the controversy surrounding the COVID-19when he was accused of misleading the public about his vaccination status by saying in August that he was “immunized.” Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3, at which point it emerged that he had not been vaccinated with one of the three league-approved doses, but had instead appealed — and lost — in an effort to be considered vaccinated against the coronavirus by a treatment alternative to which he submitted.

Even so, Rodgers he enjoyed one of his most efficient seasons, with 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He missed one game, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, due to mandatory quarantine as an unvaccinated player, but that didn’t stop the packers stay with the first place in seeding for the playoffs of the NFC.

When Rodgers signed a then-record $134 million contract extension in August 2018, said, “I don’t think this guarantees anything more than maybe the first three years of the deal.”

Four years later, he’s back for more.

Information from David Purdum was used in the writing of this note.